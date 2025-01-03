While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 did claim the top spot by a wide margin during its first weekend in theaters, it still opened with less of a total than its predecessor, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which left many to wonder if it would reach the same heights during its theatrical run. As Sonic 3 prepares to enter its third full weekend in theaters, it’s still unclear if the film will surpass its Idris Elba-introducing prequel, but it did recently break new ground by reaching another box office milestone. After a strong New Year's Day that saw Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earn $8.9 million, the film has surpassed $160 million at the domestic box office, which pairs well with $74 million from international earnings for a worldwide haul of $234 million.

Sonic 3 has already passed the domestic box office total of the original film, which grossed $146 million during its full theatrical run, but it stands roughly $30 million behind the sequel, which closed its doors in theaters after earning a hefty $190 million. The first Sonic also cobbled together $156 million from international earnings, which put its worldwide box office total at just over $300 million, while the sequel earned a whopping $214 million from foreign markets to help its global cumulative haul reach $405 million, a $100 million bump from the previous film. If Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wants to continue the same trend and out-earn its predecessor by $100 million, it still has around $270 million to go to reach the $500 million mark, more than double its global haul of $234 million.

Who Stars in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

In addition to the aforementioned Idris Elba, who returned in the threequel to reprise his role as Knuckles, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also introduced Shadow the Hedgehog, who is voiced by The Matrix and John Wick veteran Keanu Reeves. Sonic 3 also returned both Ben Schwartz and Colleen O’Shaughnessy as the blue speedster Sonic and Tails the Fox, respectively, while also bringing back James Marsden to play Tom and Tika Sumpter to play Maddie. Jim Carrey also returned for what will likely be his final Sonic outing to play both Gerald and Ivo Robotnik, and Lee Majdoub also reprised his role as his compatriot, Agent Stone. Krysten Ritter also joined the Sonic fold as Director Rockwell.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Keanu Reeves , Jim Carrey Ben Schwartz , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Idris Elba Tika Sumpter , Lee Majdoub , James Marsden Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Pat Casey , Josh Miller , John Whittington Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures

