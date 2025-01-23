After the previous Sonic the Hedgehog installments found success at the box office despite lackluster critics reviews, it came as no shock that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 followed suit with another strong box office performance after the film earned franchise-high scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. After a strong Tuesday, January 21 that saw Sonic 3 take home another $810,000, the video game adaptation is now set to cross the $220 million domestic mark when the next batch of numbers come in, falling only a few hundred thousand short. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has also grossed $203 million from international markets, bringing it to a worldwide cumulative haul of $423 million. Despite a recent premiere on digital platforms, Sonic 3 has shown no signs of slowing down at the box office.

In addition to earning roughly 3.5x its budget at the global box office to make the film a huge profit for Paramount Pictures, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has now successfully passed both previous installments in the franchise, and now sits as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all-time, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Sonic 3 also had no trouble becoming one of the 10 biggest domestic hits of 2024, easily passing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but still well short of Twisters and Dune: Part Two. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also has to worry about Mufasa: The Lion King, which it shares a premiere day with; The Lion King film is only $8 million behind Sonic 3 at the domestic box office, and it very well may pass it before both theatrical runs conclude.

Who Stars in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features plenty of franchise veterans returning to reprise their roles, including Ben Schwartz as Sonic, James Marsden as Tom, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, Colleen O'Shaughnessy as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone. The biggest newcomer to the franchise is Keanu Reeves, who plays the legendary Shadow, the black and red hedgehog that proved to be a formidable opponent for Sonic and his crew. It has also been announced that the next Sonic movie will race into theaters on March 19, 2027.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date December 20, 2024 Runtime 110 minutes Director Jeff Fowler Writers Josh Miller , Patrick Casey , John Whittington Producers Neal H. Moritz , Tim Miller , Toru Nakahara , Tommy Gormley , Toby Ascher , Haruki Satomi , Hitoshi Okuno , Yukio Sugino Cast Ben Schwartz Sonic (voice)

Jim Carrey Dr. Robotnik / Gerald Robotnik

Keanu Reeves Shadow (voice)

See All Cast & Crew Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives.

FIND TICKETS