Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to make waves at the domestic box office after crossing $70 million in just four days! The film premiered on December 20, 2024, and earned an impressive $60.1 million during opening weekend. While the threequel came in a little lower than expected, it seems to be gaining momentum with the start of the holidays. The Jeff Fowler directorial brought in $10 million on the first full day off for schools and colleges on Monday, December 23, 2024.

The third installment in the Sonic franchise is expected to gain more traction as holiday moviegoing ramps up after Christmas. Over the five-day stretch from Christmas to Sunday, December 29, 2024, the film is projected to bring in over $50 million domestically. This will bring the film’s total domestic collection up to $120 million.

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, and Idris Alba in lead roles, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has outperformed Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. The Lion King prequel grossed $35 million during its opening weekend across 4,100 screens, while Sonic the Hedgehog earned nearly double that amount on just 3,761 screens. Internationally, Mufasa: The Lion King leads with $122 million across 53 territories. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s international performance remains yet to be seen, with its global rollout set for December 25, 2024. The franchise’s first two films collectively grossed over $725 million globally, which sets pretty high expectations for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ Is Currently in the Works

Paramount Pictures has officially confirmed that a fourth movie in the Sonic franchise is currently under development. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated sequel will be released in Spring 2027. The plot for the upcoming film is being kept under wraps along with its cast details. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is expected to feature the characters Amy Rose and Metal Sonic, both of whom were introduced during the mid-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

While speaking about the upcoming sequel, Schwartz, who voiced Sonic in the first three films, teased that Sonic 4 will be “beautiful” and different from its predecessors. While speaking to Variety, Schwartz revealed that the fourth movie will take the franchise in a whole new direction. He added that each of the movies feels like a different genre, and Sonic 4 aims to continue that tradition.

According to Schwartz, the first film was a “buddy comedy,” and the second one was an adventure similar to the Indiana Jones franchise. While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 really focuses on the darkness in shadow, Schwartz believes that the next one will have a totally different vibe. He also teased that the upcoming film will feature some incredible new characters. In his exact words: “It’s just heaven.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters across North America and will premiere internationally on December 25, 2024.