Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.The highly-anticipated sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, hits theaters this weekend, and fans eagerly await the exciting post-credits reveals. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, in comparison to previous entries, raises the stakes by including two end-credits scenes. The last two installments only included mid-credits scenes, so moviegoers will want to stay until the end of the film's final credits to achieve the full Sonic 3 theatrical experience. The third theatrical installment of the popular video game adaptation franchise sets up potential future sequels and Sonic Universe spin-offs. It's time to unpack the mid-credits and end-credits scenes for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The Mid-Credits Scene for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Features Exciting Cinematic Debuts

The mid-credits scene for the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie introduced Tails, setting up his appearance in the sequel. In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the mid-credits scene teased the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves), who becomes an adversary to Team Sonic in the third outing. The third movie utilizes a similar pattern for its own mid-credits scene. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends with Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his friends thwarting Doctor Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and Shadow's plans to use a deadly weapon to annihilate the Earth. Things seemingly go back to normal, with Sonic, Knuckles (Idris Elba), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and their human guardians, Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter) returning to their camping trip in Green Hills, Montana. The mid-credits epilogue picks up right from the film's ending, where Sonic takes part in a race against Knuckles and Tails.

At the start of the mid-credits scene, Sonic realizes that he overshot the finish line, ending up in New York State Park in the middle of the night. He is then approached by a mysterious individual, a mechanized cyborg hedgehog who somewhat resembles Sonic. This is none other than Metal Sonic, making the character's live-action cinematic debut! The silent assassin attempts to blow Sonic to smithereens with his chest laser. Sonic easily dodges the attack, noting to the cybernetic assailant that if it wants to take a shot at the fastest thing alive, it had better not miss. However, Metal Sonic is not alone, and the robot is joined by an imposing army of Metal Sonics who corner and surround the Blue Blur!

Before they can attack, Sonic is rescued by a shrouded individual wielding a large, high-tech mallet. She makes short work of the deadly robots before removing her hood. Sonic's mysterious savior is a pink-furred lady hedgehog! But not just any lady hedgehog; it's Sonic franchise staple Amy Rose! The cameos by Amy Rose and Metal Sonic are a fun homage to the classic video game Sonic CD, where they made their respective franchise debuts. Amy meeting Sonic on planet Earth raises dozens of questions, setting up various storylines for the next franchise installments on the big screen.

The Post-Credits Scene Reveals Another Important Character's Fate

During Sonic 3, Shadow seeks revenge against humanity and the Guardian Units of Nations (G.U.N.) for the death of his best friend, Maria Robotnik (Alyla Browne). Ultimately, Sonic manages to reach Shadow emotionally and convince him that what he's doing is wrong. During the final battle, it appears Shadow nobly sacrifices himself by moving Dr. Robotnik's deadly space laser away from Earth before it explodes and causes catastrophic damage. The final scene plays after the closing credits, revealing the final fate of the Ultimate Life Form.

After the closing credits, the final scene shows a smoldering crater on the Earth. Within the crater is one of Shadow's inhibitor rings, which act as power limiters for Shadow's "Chaos Energy." Shadow released his inhibitor bracelets earlier as he valiantly shifted Gerald Robotnik's super-weapon away from the Earth when it grew unstable from the Chaos Energy that he used to power it up. A familiar set of rocket shoes shows up next to the inhibitor ring, and a gloved hand picks the bracelet up. Shadow lives! With the post-credit scene's reveal of Shadow's survival, Sega and Paramount Pictures set the stage for Shadow to return for future sequels or potentially star in one of his own self-titled spin-off adventures.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Presents Limitless Possibilities for Future Adventures

The post-credit scenes offer huge possibilities for the future of the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise. Since Knuckles has already received his own television miniseries on Paramount+, the epilogue for Shadow possibly teases Shadow as the next character to star in a solo adventure or storyline. Amy Rose's introduction is equally exciting, so it will be interesting to see what type of dynamic the movies create between her and Sonic. The possibilities for the Sonic franchise are almost limitless.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

