Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.The adventures of the Blue Blur, Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz), continue in the latest sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. This time, Sonic and friends Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) face their deadliest challenge yet — the incredibly powerful Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves). Shadow is bent on a path of revenge against the Guardian Unit of Nations (G.U.N.) and humanity, blaming them for the death of his only friend, Maria Robotnik (Alyla Browne). It now comes down to Team Sonic as the only solution for thwarting Shadow and the nefarious Dr. Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey, playing both Dr. Ivo Robotnik and his grandfather). The clash culminates in the most action-packed adventure yet for the Sega video game icon. But does Sonic the Hedgehog 3 complete the film franchise or leave the door open for future adventures? It's time to unpack the ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Shadow Seeks Revenge Against the World

The film reveals that Shadow was discovered in a meteorite that hit Earth some fifty years ago. He was made a test subject by the government, who wanted to harness Shadow's powerful Chaos Energy. During his captivity, Shadow is befriended by a young girl, Maria, the granddaughter of the project's lead scientist, Dr. Gerald Robotnik. While the trio attempt to flee from the project's base, one of the Chaos Energy weapons held by a G.U.N. soldier goes off, causing an explosion where Maria dies by accident. Fifty years later, a freed Gerald Robotnik helps Shadow escape from his Tokyo Bay prison. They ally to unleash a deadly laser super-weapon, powered by Shadow's unstable energy, to take revenge for Maria's death. This sets the stage for the Robotniks to activate the deadly super-weapon, which possesses enough power to wipe out all life on the planet. It looks like Team Sonic may have met their match facing the might of Shadow.

Sonic Faces His Dark Reflection

The fight against Shadow and the Robotniks brings Sonic to his limits. Sonic's rage nearly consumes him when his human guardian, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), is hurt by Shadow. Sonic uses the power of the Master Emerald to unlock his Super Sonic mode to beat Shadow, but before Sonic hits the finishing blow, he realizes his desire for revenge is making him just like his adversary. Sonic's mercy makes Shadow realize that what they are doing is wrong and that Maria would not want him to use the pain of her loss to take revenge on humanity. Ultimately, Shadow joins forces with Sonic to stop Robotnik’s super-weapon, and the two anthropomorphic hedgehogs unlock their duel Super modes to bring down Gerald's space station.

Mortal Enemies Join Forces

With Shadow and Sonic attacking the deadly super-weapon, Ivo Robotnik turns against his grandfather, who plans to destroy planet Earth. A last-minute save from Knuckles and Tails aboard the space station leads to Gerald Robotnik's disintegration by the Chaos Energy powering the super-weapon. The group manages to prevent the laser from firing at the Earth. Knuckles and Tails then save an unconscious Sonic after he starts plummeting from Earth's orbit. Meanwhile, Shadow moves the space station away from the Earth when the Chaos Energy reactor goes critical, risking catastrophic damage. Shadow and Ivo Robotnik seemingly perish when the space station explodes.

What's Next for Team Sonic?

With the day saved, life seemingly returns to normal for Sonic and his friends. They return to the camping trip in Green Hills that they interrupted to deal with Shadow. Tom is recovering but doing well after getting wounded by Shadow, and the film ends with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles resuming their earlier race. However, despite Sonic and his pals saving the day, it looks like things are far from over, as a deadly new enemy arrives!

In a mid-credits scene, Sonic is attacked by a group of cyborg hedgehogs: Metal Sonic! However, he's miraculously saved by a shrouded, mallet-wielding individual. She reveals herself to be the pink-furred lady hedgehog, Amy Rose! What is Amy Rose doing on Earth? Why did she help Sonic? Fans won't find out until the next franchise installment. While Sega and Paramount Pictures have not yet announced any franchise plans for what's next after Sonic 3, the reveal of Metal Sonic and Amy Rose creates amazing possibilities for what could happen next.

Shadow the Hedgehog Lives

Additionally, another end-credits scene reveals that Shadow lives! The extra scene depicts Shadow partially in the frame, retrieving one of his inhibitor bracelets after it fell to Earth. Therefore, Shadow could also return for future sequels, or possibly a solo spin-off. Sega and Paramount Pictures have already released a television miniseries spin-off for the franchise with the Knuckles miniseries, which debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year. Considering Shadow the Hedgehog previously starred in his own video game, it would not be surprising if Sega and Paramount have similar plans for a Shadow spin-off series or movie in the future. However, that will likely depend on the fan and box office reception for the film in theaters.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

