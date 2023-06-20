Following the success of the last two Sonic the Hedgehog films, it should come as no surprise that everyone’s favorite speedster would return for an additional outing on the big screen. Now it appears that production will soon be underway as, according to Production List, filming is expected to commence for the third installment of the franchise on August 31 in London.

Additional details remain under wraps for the time being, but if the mid-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is any indication, the next installment will likely feature more classic characters, such as Shadow the Hedgehog. With filming set to begin soon, additional casting announcements are likely just around the corner as the film gears toward its 2024 holiday season release date. Still, with filming expected to commence, there's no word yet on who is set to reprise their roles for the upcoming film. However, Jeff Fowler is attached to return as director for the upcoming movie, with a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Neal H. Moritz produces the film alongside Hajime Satomi, Toby Ascher, Tim Miller, Nan Morales, and Toru Nakahara.

While Sonic the Hedgehog remains a stronghold on the big screen, the franchise will soon be expanding into live-action television as well with the release of a Knuckles spin-off on Paramount+, with Idris Elba set to reprise his role. No additional details on the series have been revealed yet, but the show will center on the fan-favorite character as he trains Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) to become a warrior. With so many projects in store, there's likely no greater time to be a fan of everyone's favorite speedy hedgehog.

Image via Paramount

Video Game Adaptations Are the New Frontier for Hollywood

Film adaptations of classic videos have certainly experienced a notorious history, with many gaining a bad reputation over the years. However, in recent years, the paradigm has slowly begun to shift with current films, such as the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, proving to be lucrative at the box office. And with The Super Mario Bros. Movie continuing to be the highest-grossing film of the year so far, the genre finally appears to be resonating with global audiences. With additional video game adaptations now in development, such as the long-awaited Minecraft film and the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation, it appears that video games have finally found a home on the big screen. Only time will tell if they can continue to maintain their financial success.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20, 2024. Check out the official trailer for the franchise’s previous installment below.