The Big Picture Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has wrapped filming, with the director confirming on X that production is complete for the highly anticipated threequel.

Look out for fan-favorite character Shadow in the upcoming movie, with hints of incorporating elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog.

Fans can also anticipate the debut of the Paramount+ spin-off series Knuckles in April, starring Idris Elba and taking place between Sonic 2 and Sonic 3.

While initial production was adversely affected by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is making a speedy dash for the finish line, as filming on the video game adaptation has officially wrapped. After two successful live-action movies adapting the video game sensation, the blue blur is now back for its third installment on the big screen, and director Jeff Fowler has confirmed that we are all set for a new adventure.

The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter), with Fowler taking to his page and sharing a behind-the-scenes image of himself confirming that filming on the threequel had concluded. The image features Fowler with a giant clapperboard which is emblazoned with the character of Shadow, and a caption which reads, "And we are WRAPPED." The character of Shadow was first teased in the post credits scenes of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but character details have largely remained hidden. "The fact that Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward, I don't think it's revealing anything to say we'd love to incorporate elements from [video games] Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, his solo spinoff game," Josh Miller, who co-wrote Sonic the Hedgehog 3 alongside Patrick Casey, teased in 2022.

The Expansion of the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Franchise Beyond Gaming

Close

It is a glorious time for video game adaptations, as fans of the games get to see their heroes brought to life on-screen while connecting to them even more. The trick, however, is remaining true to the video games, and this was something the production team for the first movie, Sonic the Hedgehog did splendidly. Just months before its debut, the team revised Sonic's appearance to match the video game's character appearance, and the impact was felt commercially upon premiere. Grossing over $319 million at the worldwide box office, the success of the first movie would lead to a clamor for another. While the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, didn't perform as well as its predecessor, the appetite for the franchise had grown massively, resulting in the upcoming third installment, and Paramount+’s approaching spin-off series, Knuckles which will debut in April.

When Knuckles arrives at Paramount+, the series will see Idris Elba, reprising his role as the titular echidna from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, on an all-new adventure which takes place between the events of Sonic 2 and Sonic 3. While Ben Schwartz will once again provide the voice for Sonic, the cheeky, lightning-fast, anthropomorphic hedgehog in Sonic 3, Jim Carrey will also return to give life to Sonic's archnemesis, the nefarious and scheming inventor, Dr. Robotnik.

Audiences can look forward to Sonic 3's release in cinemas on December 20, 2024. You can stream previous installments on Paramount+.