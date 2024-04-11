The Big Picture Paramount dazzled CinemaCon attendees with sneak peeks at upcoming sequels like Gladiator 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 3 is a depressed hoarder who hits the carbs before getting back into fighting shape.

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails gear up to face off against Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with standout performances from the main voice cast.

With CinemaCon speeding to the finish line on its fourth and final day of festivities, Paramount took the stage at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace and gave audiences a taste of their upcoming slate. Sequels for celebrated franchises like Gladiator and Smile glistened and gleaned off the silver screen, but only one film series celebrated the arrival of its third film. Hitting audiences with a powerful punch, Jim Carrey and some of the animated stars of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 were featured in a sneak peek of the movie that’s set to dash into cinemas around the world on December 20.

While we’ve seen a teaser depicting the newest installment in the star-studded live-action/animated hybrid, this one put the focus on Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik. Having gotten his butt kicked during the first and second films, Robotnik has never been feeling so low. The teaser took us inside his lair, where empty takeout containers litter the room, and magazines and the like file the once determined, brainy villain into hoarder status. The best way we can draw up a visual comparison is to imagine what Chris Hemsworth’s Thor looked like at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. Depressed and defeated, Robotnik has let his hair (including his iconic mustache) grow out and has been - in his own words - “binging on carbohydrates.”

After one of his henchmen alerts the sinister doctor that they’ve located that pesky blue hedgehog, Robotnik gets back into fighting condition, with the final touch being a reshaping of his facial hair. “Let’s do this,” he says as he pushes his team to track down Sonic and his friends, with his very own speedy hedgehog, Shadow, receiving his fair share of screentime. The final moments see Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) preparing themselves to go head-to-head with Shadow with not only strength and power, but also some quippy one-liners.

Who Else Is In ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

With the main voice cast made up of Schwartz, Elba, and O’Shaughnessey (the actor behind Shadow has yet to be revealed), Carrey is joined by a slew of talented actors to fill out the live-action roles in the film. Reprising his part from the first two films is James Marsden (Jury Duty), who’s joined by Tika Sumpter (Ride Along), Lee Majdoub (See No Evil 2), Tom Butler (Sliders), and Alyla Browne (Sting).

Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the final day of CinemaCon 2024. You can stream the first two films in the video-game-to-film-franchise now on Paramount+.

