Having topped the domestic box office in its debut weekend, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was launched in several overseas markets during the lucrative Christmas period, generating a huge response. The video game adaptation recently passed a major domestic milestone, and also saw its global haul race past a massive total this weekend. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the third installment in Paramount’s unlikely franchise, which now has a 100% hit-rate, both critically and commercially.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is pacing ahead of both its predecessors. With around $135 million domestically and $74 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $210 million. It’s still early days, but Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is poised to become the highest-grossing installment of the franchise. The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released in early 2020, just before the pandemic. It managed to generate over $300 million worldwide. Released two years later, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was an even bigger hit, topping the $400 million mark globally. Both movies cost less than $100 million to produce.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, however, is said to have cost $120 million. Directed by Jeff Fowler — he helmed the first and second parts as well — the movie features Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character, with James Marsden playing the live-action lead, and Jim Carrey starring as the villain. Carrey is essentially semi-retired at this point, and the three Sonic movies have been his only theatrical releases in over half-a-decade.

The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Trilogy Is Approaching the $1 Billion Mark Worldwide

All three films have been well-received. Sonic the Hedgehog holds a 64% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 holds a 69% score. The third film has been “certified fresh” with a series-best 88% rating. More impressively, the film’s audience score stands at a near-perfect 96%, which suggests that it’ll continue performing well for at least a few more weeks. In his review, Collider’s Aidan Kelley praised Keanu Reeves’ voice performance, and called the film “a true crowd pleaser, both for hardcore fans and casual audiences alike.”

You can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.