Having debuted alongside Mufasa: The Lion King in a hotly-anticipated box office clash, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been out-performing the big-budget Disney movie consistently, especially at the domestic box office. But this weekend, it dropped to number two as Mufasa staged a comeback and claimed the number one spot on the charts. Despite its decline, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is fast approaching a major milestone in stateside theaters, and is on track to become the highest-grossing installment of the unexpectedly successful trilogy.

With nearly $190 million domestically and almost $150 million from overseas markets, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has now grossed $336 million worldwide. The movie has overtaken the first Sonic the Hedgehog on all fronts. Released in early 2020, just a few weeks before the pandemic brought the world to a stop, the first Sonic the Hedgehog concluded its run with $146 million domestically and $302 million worldwide. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, on the other hand, grossed $190 million domestically and $405 million worldwide a couple of years later.

All three films in the franchise have been directed by Jeff Fowler, with Ben Schwartz voicing the titular character, James Marsden playing the live-action lead, and Jim Carrey starring as the antagonist. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey plays a dual role as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and as Dr. Gerald Robtnik. Once among the biggest movie stars in the world, Carrey is mostly semi-retired at this stage in his career, and his only theatrical releases since 2016 have been the three Sonic movies. The trilogy recently passed the $1 billion mark in combined global box office revenue.

The Franchise Has Branched Out Into Streaming with 'Knuckles'

Impressively, all three movies have also been rather well-received. The first Sonic the Hedgehog holds a “fresh” 64% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while the second movie has a 69% rating, and the third movie has a series-best score of 86% and an incredible audience score of 96%. In his review, Collider’s Aidan Kelley praised the film’s action sequences, and Carrey’s villainous performance. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, a fourth film is now in the works.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

