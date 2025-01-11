After recently overtaking Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to become the highest-grossing film of the franchise at the domestic box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has continued its dominance and just crossed another elite box office milestone. With $192 million from domestic earnings and $147 million from international markets, Sonic 3 has now grossed over $340 million at the global box office, almost enough to make it one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year. The film needs less than $10 million to take It Ends With Us’ place in the top 20, which it will likely get from its haul this weekend if not early next week. Sonic 3 is also the 12th-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, holding an $18 million lead over Mufasa: The Lion King.

Due to lower international earnings, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has yet to pass the second film at the global box office, with its $340 million haul still over $60 million short of Sonic 2, but Sonic 3 still has every chance to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise with it only being in theaters for just a few weeks. Sonic 3 has also raced onto a slew of other box office lists, including being the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever domestically, but still nearly $300 million short of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the 2023 box office goliath that grossed over $1.3 billion. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also one of the top 30 highest-grossing movies ever for Paramount Pictures, recently passing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) and poised to overtake Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation soon.

Who Stars in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

Ben Schwartz stars in Sonic 3 as the titular blue speedster, with James Marsden and Tika Sumpter reprising their roles as Tom and Maddie, respectively. Also back in Sonic 3 after featuring in the sequel and a spin-off series is Idris Elba, who plays the red echidna, Knuckles. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also features the franchise debut of Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, one of the few characters in the Sonic universe who can go toe-to-toe with Sonic. Jim Carrey is also back in the saddle for one more ride as Ivo Robotnik, and he also plays Gerald Robotnik in Sonic 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

