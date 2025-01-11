After recently overtaking Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to become the highest-grossing film of the franchise at the domestic box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has continued its dominance and just crossed another elite box office milestone. With $192 million from domestic earnings and $147 million from international markets, Sonic 3 has now grossed over $340 million at the global box office, almost enough to make it one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year. The film needs less than $10 million to take It Ends With Us’ place in the top 20, which it will likely get from its haul this weekend if not early next week. Sonic 3 is also the 12th-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, holding an $18 million lead over Mufasa: The Lion King.

Due to lower international earnings, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has yet to pass the second film at the global box office, with its $340 million haul still over $60 million short of Sonic 2, but Sonic 3 still has every chance to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise with it only being in theaters for just a few weeks. Sonic 3 has also raced onto a slew of other box office lists, including being the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever domestically, but still nearly $300 million short of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the 2023 box office goliath that grossed over $1.3 billion. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also one of the top 30 highest-grossing movies ever for Paramount Pictures, recently passing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) and poised to overtake Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation soon.

Who Stars in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

Ben Schwartz stars in Sonic 3 as the titular blue speedster, with James Marsden and Tika Sumpter reprising their roles as Tom and Maddie, respectively. Also back in Sonic 3 after featuring in the sequel and a spin-off series is Idris Elba, who plays the red echidna, Knuckles. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also features the franchise debut of Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, one of the few characters in the Sonic universe who can go toe-to-toe with Sonic. Jim Carrey is also back in the saddle for one more ride as Ivo Robotnik, and he also plays Gerald Robotnik in Sonic 3.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Ben Schwartz , Jim Carrey , Keanu Reeves , James Marsden , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Krysten Ritter Tika Sumpter , Alyla Browne , Lee Majdoub , Natasha Rothwell , Shemar Moore , Adam Pally , Tom Butler , James Wolk , Jorma Taccone , Cristo Fernández , Sofia Pernas , Brett Tutor , Richard Sutton , Will Austin , Barry Calvert , Brendan Murphy , Toru Nakahara Runtime 110 minutes Writers Josh Miller , Patrick Casey , John Whittington Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Release Date December 20, 2024 Expand

