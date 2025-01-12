Having debuted over the Christmas period alongside direct competitor Mufasa: The Lion King, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has consistently out-performed the big-budget Disney movie at the domestic box office. But it's a different story globally, with Mufasa maintaining a strong lead over the video game adaptation. This weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 retained a spot in the top five domestically, passing a massive milestone in the process. At the same time, it's nearing a huge milestone globally as well, and is all set to overtake its direct predecessor to become the trilogy's top grossing installment.

With $204 million domestically and another $180 million from overseas markets, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed a cumulative global haul of $384 million so far. It should be able to race past Sonic the Hedgehog 2's $405 million lifetime global haul by next weekend to emerge as the series' highest-grossing film. It has already achieved this milestone domestically. All three movies in the franchise are directed by Jeff Fowler; more remarkably, each of them has earned a "fresh" rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the top-rated installment of the trilogy, with an 86% RT score. The film's audience score sits at an even more impressive 96%. By comparison, the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie holds a 64% RT score, while the second sits at a slightly superior 69% rating. All three movies feature Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character, with James Marsden playing the live-action lead and Jim Carrey bringing his trademark style as the antagonist. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, he plays a dual role.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' Is Already In Development

Close

The movie is now among the top-grossing video game adaptations of all time. Domestically, it ranks at number two, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned over $570 million a few years ago. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will likely get a sequel. The franchise has already expanded to streaming, with a series centered around Knuckles the Echidna. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features a returning Idris Elba as Knuckles, alongside franchise newcomer Keanu Reeves.

You can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Ben Schwartz , Jim Carrey , Keanu Reeves , James Marsden , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Krysten Ritter Tika Sumpter , Alyla Browne , Lee Majdoub , Natasha Rothwell , Shemar Moore , Adam Pally , Tom Butler , James Wolk , Jorma Taccone , Cristo Fernández , Sofia Pernas , Brett Tutor , Richard Sutton , Will Austin , Barry Calvert , Brendan Murphy , Toru Nakahara Runtime 110 minutes Release Date December 20, 2024 Writers Josh Miller , Patrick Casey , John Whittington Expand

Buy Tickets