Having debuted over the Christmas period alongside direct competitor Mufasa: The Lion King, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has consistently out-performed the big-budget Disney movie at the domestic box office. But it's a different story globally, with Mufasa maintaining a strong lead over the video game adaptation. This weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 retained a spot in the top five domestically, passing a massive milestone in the process. At the same time, it's nearing a huge milestone globally as well, and is all set to overtake its direct predecessor to become the trilogy's top grossing installment.

With $204 million domestically and another $180 million from overseas markets, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed a cumulative global haul of $384 million so far. It should be able to race past Sonic the Hedgehog 2's $405 million lifetime global haul by next weekend to emerge as the series' highest-grossing film. It has already achieved this milestone domestically. All three movies in the franchise are directed by Jeff Fowler; more remarkably, each of them has earned a "fresh" rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the top-rated installment of the trilogy, with an 86% RT score. The film's audience score sits at an even more impressive 96%. By comparison, the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie holds a 64% RT score, while the second sits at a slightly superior 69% rating. All three movies feature Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character, with James Marsden playing the live-action lead and Jim Carrey bringing his trademark style as the antagonist. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, he plays a dual role.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' Is Already In Development

The movie is now among the top-grossing video game adaptations of all time. Domestically, it ranks at number two, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned over $570 million a few years ago. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will likely get a sequel. The franchise has already expanded to streaming, with a series centered around Knuckles the Echidna. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features a returning Idris Elba as Knuckles, alongside franchise newcomer Keanu Reeves.

stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

