Having debuted to direct competition from Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King some weeks ago, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has emerged as a box office champion in its own right. The movie was produced at roughly half the reported cost of Mufasa, but has consistently out-performed it domestically. This weekend, it retained a spot in the domestic top five, while also passing a massive milestone globally. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has also provided a much-needed shot in the arm for the struggling Paramount; the studio will probably keep falling back on the franchise for years to come.

With an estimated $216 million domestically and another $203 million from overseas markets, Sonic the Hedgehog 3's cumulative global haul now stands at $419 million. The movie has now overtaken Sonic the Hedgehog 2's $405 million lifetime global haul to become the trilogy's top-grossing film, and the second-biggest video-game adaptation of all time. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has already achieved this distinction domestically. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the three Sonic movies have generated a combined total of over $1.1 billion globally — a remarkable feat for a franchise that began only in 2020.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie debuted just a few weeks before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill. The movie concluded its global run with just over $300 million. Released in 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 grossed $405 million worldwide. Both films were produced on reported budgets of under $100 million, potentially making them massively profitable for the studio. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, on the other hand, cost a reported $120 million to produce. While it's the most expensive installment of the trilogy, most other franchise films of this kind typically cost much more. For instance, last year's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes concluded its global run with just under $400 million, but cost a reported $170 million to produce.

A Fourth Sonic Movie Is Already in the Works