As has been observed many times in the past, a digital release doesn't always create a hurdle in the path of a film that has already emerged as a hit at the box office. The same trends can be observed with Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which has continued to draw audiences even after debuting on PVOD platforms. The movie retained a spot in the top five list domestically in its sixth weekend of release, as it sprinted towards what could be its final global milestone. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is already the highest-grossing film of the trilogy, and one of the highest-grossing films of 2024.

With around $226 million domestically and another $220 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at $446 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has long since overtaken both its predecessors. The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie concluded its global run with just over $300 million in 2020, just before the world shut down because of the pandemic. But the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, made up for it with a lifetime global haul of over $400 million. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now inching closer to another Paramount hit, Gladiator II, which has made around $460 million globally.

Somewhat surprisingly, it earned better reviews than Gladiator II, which serves as a sequel to Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning original. Directed by Jeff Fowler, who also helmed the first and second films of the trilogy, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 holds a "fresh" 86% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Even more remarkably, the film's audience score on the platform rests at 95%. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the most expensive film of the trilogy; the first and second films cost less than $100 million each.

A Fourth 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Is In the Works