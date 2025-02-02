The double-whammy of fresh competition and a digital debut sent Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tumbling out of the domestic box office top five this weekend. Despite that, however, the film passed what could possibly be one last global box office milestone. The movie debuted in December alongside Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, grossing nearly twice as much and continuing the franchise's successful streak. But over 40 days later, both films are now neck-and-neck, with Mufasa poised to eventually overtake Sonic 3.

Sonic 3 currently sits at $230 million domestically, and another $232 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $462 million. The movie has now overtaken Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Gladiator II to become the 11th-biggest Hollywood hit of 2024, behind Venom: The Last Dance ($474 million). Sonic 3 is also the highest-grossing installment of the unlikely trilogy, which was born just days before the pandemic brought the world to a halt in 2020. The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie made a little over $300 million worldwide, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 concluded its global run with just over $400 million globally in 2022.

All three films in the franchise are directed by Jeff Fowler, with the latest also being the best-reviewed. It holds a "fresh" 86% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with an even better 95% audience score. It's clear that Paramount has a much-needed winner on its hands, especially after the difficulties that it has been facing in the last few years. The studio ended 2024 on a positive note, with the back-to-back success of Sonic 3, Gladiator II, and Smile 2. It shouldn't come as a surprise that a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been dated for a 2027 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Introducing a New Generation to Jim Carrey