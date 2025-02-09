Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 witnessed a bit of a setback this weekend, as it was overtaken by Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King despite leading the race for the entirety of its theatrical run. Both movies debuted on the same day in December, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earning around $25 million more than the big-budget Disney film. But it appears to be running out of gas, especially after its debut on PVOD platforms. Disney wisely held off on debuting Mufasa on digital, giving it enough room to overtake Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the domestic box office.

With $233 million domestically and another $239 million from overseas markets, Sonic the Hedgehog 3's cumulative global haul stands at $472 million. This will probably be its large major milestone, and the chances of the movie passing the half-billion mark look slim at the moment. That being said, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is just $2 million shy of overtaking Venom: The Last Dance to become the 10th-biggest Hollywood hit of 2024. The movie had previously overtaken films such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and fellow Paramount blockbuster Gladiator II.

The studio found some respite recently, after a concerning few years. Films such as A Quiet Place: Day One, Smile 2, Gladiator II, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 helped alleviate some of the behind-the-scenes tensions. It also helps that each of these franchises can continue. A fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie, for instance, has already been dated for 2027. The franchise has already expanded onto streaming, with the Knuckles spin-off series. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is by far the trilogy's top-grossing installment, having overtaken the first Sonic the Hedgehog's $300 million-plus global haul, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2's $400 million-plus haul.

