Even though it has been available to watch on digital streaming platforms for weeks, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still drawing crowds to theaters. The hit threequel has had a fantastic run, having debuted alongside Mufasa: The Lion King in December. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 braved competition in the form of Moana 2, Wicked, and more recently, Dog Man. Despite the cluttered marketplace, however, the movie made room for itself, becoming the highest-grossing installment of the video game adaptation trilogy, and now, the 11th-biggest hit of 2024.

With $234 million domestically and another $243 million from overseas markets, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed a cumulative global total of $478 million so far. This weekend, its ninth, the movie overtook Venom: The Last Dance to become the 11th-biggest Hollywood hit of 2024, behind Kung Fu Panda 4. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has long since overtaken the first film's $305 million lifetime haul, and the second film's $400 million-plus haul. During the course of its run, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also outperformed hit sequels such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and more recently, fellow Paramount release Gladiator II.

The studio has been having a difficult time in the last few years, but somewhat surprisingly, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has been tremendously successful. Combined, the three films have grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. And to think that the first movie debuted under highly uncertain circumstances. Not only had fan backlash triggered a redesign of the titular character at the last moment, the movie was released mere weeks before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill. But its strong performance proved that there is an audience out there. Each of the three Sonic the Hedgehog films hold "fresh" ratings on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes; each of them is also directed by Jeff Fowler.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Is the Best-Reviewed Film of the Trilogy