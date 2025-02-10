After opening with a $25 million lead, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 may not have performed as well as its biggest competitor, Mufasa: The Lion King, but the film has still found success on its way to becoming the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. At the time of writing, Sonic 3 has collected $233 million from domestic markets and $238 million from international markets for a worldwide total of $471 million, but the film just crossed a major milestone for one of its stars. The third movie in the Sonic franchise has now passed both The Matrix and John Wick: Chapter 4 to become the third-highest-grossing movie of Keanu Reeves’ career, now short of only The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and Toy Story 4, where Reeves can be heard as the voice of Duke Caboom.

Reeves is something of a franchise veteran; he has his time in The Matrix and John Wick to thank for much of his career box office total. Despite releasing in 1999, the original Matrix movie is the fourth highest-grossing movie of Reeves’ career, as the sci-fi epic earned over $466 million at the global box office, which would amount to over $860 million in 2025 when accounted for inflation. John Wick: Chapter 4 is the fifth-highest-grossing movie of Reeves career; his final outing as the legendary assassin collected a hefty $440 million worldwide, which also made it the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. His roles as Neo and John Wick in The Matrix Revolutions and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum also occupy the sixth and seventh spots on the list, with Speed (1994) also coming in hot with $283 million.

What’s Next for Keanu Reeves?

Reeves’ performance as Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 3 is still making waves, but he also is attached to star in several projects coming later this year. Reeves will next reprise his role as John Wick and team up with Ana de Armas for Ballerina, the spin-off film set in Chad Stahelski’s action universe that’s coming to theaters on June 6. He will also be seen alongside Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen later this year in Good Fortune, the action comedy written and directed by Aziz Ansari that also stars Sandra Oh.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in select theaters, and the film is also available to purchase on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Prime Video.