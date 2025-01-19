Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is crossing box office milestones with a speed that would put Ben Schwartz's titular hedgehog to shame, and for good reason. It features the live-action debut of Shadow the Hedgehog, with Keanu Reeves lending his voice to the tormented "Ultimate Lifeform." It has Jim Carrey playing not one, but two Robotniks. But most importantly, it keeps the focus on Sonic and his family - with said family consisting of Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessy), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and semi-adoptive parents Tom and Maddie Wachowski (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter). It's a far cry from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which overloaded on human characters that added little to the plot.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Gets Weighed Down With a Weird Subplot

Most of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is dedicated to Sonic and Tails racing to stop Dr. Robotnik from getting his hands on the Master Emerald, which is easier said than done since the mad scientist tricked Knuckles into helping him. While all of this is going on, Tom and Maddie head to Hawaii where Maddie's sister Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) is getting married. This is tough for Tom, as Rachel bears immense animosity toward him. Both plotlines end up colliding - literally - when Tom uses one of Sonic's teleporting rings to save Sonic and Tails from getting crushed by an avalanche. But then it's revealed that Rachel's fiancé, Randall (Shemar Moore), and pretty much everyone who isn't Tom and Maddie, are part of the Guardian Unit of Nations, or G.U.N.

This was a very odd choice: while G.U.N. is part of the Sonic the Hedgehog games, the fact that they faked an entire wedding on the off chance that Sonic would land in their crosshairs smacks of the most contrived coincidence. It doesn't help that the film devolves into a semi-romantic comedy, where Rachel gets in on the action and has a heart-to-heart with Randall. People come to a Sonic the Hedgehog movie to see Sonic the Hedgehog, not a wedding. But Sonic the Hedgehog and the spinoff series Knuckles would end up cementing one major fact about the Sonic films.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Movies Work Best When the Wachowskis Are the Only Human Characters