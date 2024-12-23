Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was the biggest story of the weekend, scoring rave reviews leading to an 87% score from critics and a 98% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to taking the crown at the box office with $62 million domestically. This opening weekend haul helped lift one of Sonic 3’s stars, Idris Elba, to new box office glory. The Knuckles the Echidna actor’s domestic box office total is now more than $5.1 billion thanks to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and it is already one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of his career after only a few days in theaters. Elba also has his debut in the Sonic franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, to thank for this success; the film earned $190 million domestically in 2022.

Three of the top five highest-grossing Idris Elba movies belong to the MCU, with Avengers: Infinity War taking the crown at #1 which, ironically, is the same movie where his character Heimdall meets his ultimate fate. Infinity War grossed a whopping $678 million at the domestic box office in 2018, which is almost $200 million ahead of his second-highest-grossing movie, Finding Dory. Elba plays Fluke in the film, which hauled in $486 million in 2016 from domestic earnings alone. The film also scored another $525 million from overseas earnings to narrowly eclipse the $1 billion mark. Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Love and Thunder sit at #3 and #5 on the list with $459 million and $343 million, respectively, and The Jungle Book (2016) splits the difference with $364 million.

Who Else Stars in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

While Idris Elba will always be a draw in any movie he’s in, it was Keanu Reeves’ who stole the show in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with his performance as Shadow the Hedgehog, who handily dispatches all three members of Team Sonic in the first act of the film. Ben Schwartz also reprised his