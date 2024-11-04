Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is closer to our screens than ever. The fan-favorite franchise is returning for a third film which will take the audience on a new adventure against a new threat, Shadow, voiced by John Wick aka Keanu Reeves himself. The first trailer gave us a good look at the characters and the world we are entering into and as the release date nears new looks and details are coming out hyping the upcoming feature. A new image revealed by Fandango shows Shadow ready to take on the world. The character design really stands out with golden, red, and white colors associated with Shadow, which makes him look really menacing. Indeed, Shadow seems like a worthy addition as an antagonist to the franchise who’ll give Sonic and the gang a tough time.

While most plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the movie is billed as Sonic’s “most thrilling adventure yet.” As we see Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, who is a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. As Team Sonic finds their abilities outmatched in every way, they must seek out an unlikely alliance with an old foe in hopes of protecting the planet and stopping Shadow once and for all. Once again returning to the director's chair is Jeff Fowler, who directed the prior two Sonic the Hedgehog films. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will also feature returning screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

What To Expect From ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

Fans can expect a crazy ride as Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails get together once again. Also, expect many laughs as the previously released trailer ensures Dr. Robotnik’s return. The movie is sure to be an action-packed adventure.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has an ensemble cast with impressive talents including Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey voicing Miles "Tails" Prower, Idris Elba voicing Knuckles the Echidna, and Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog. Also rounding off the cast are Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell, along with Natasha Rothwell, Lee Majdoub, Adam Pally, and many more.

While we wait for Sonic 3 to dash into theaters on December 20, you can check out the previous iterations on Paramount+. Also, you can learn more about the upcoming feature with our guide here and check out the new image above.

