The Big Picture Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is back in production after being stalled by strikes, and fans are excited about the first look at Shadow.

The arrival of Shadow was teased in the mid-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but no details about the character or voice actor have been revealed.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will follow Paramount+'s spin-off series, Knuckles, and will feature the return of the main cast and filmmaker Jeff Fowler. The film is set to release on December 20, 2024.

Picking up the pace along with several other productions stalled by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is giving fans something to look forward to with an announcement that filming is officially back on. Dropping the cherry on top, the announcement, which was made on the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, also features a look at some very familiar tiny shoes. With his fists clenched and Sonic-like colors, the character almost had us fooled for a second, but there’s no doubt that the image is our first look at Shadow. While it isn’t clear exactly what part Shadow will play in the threequel, Sonic had better make sure his sneakers are spiffed up and ready to reach maximum speed because his newest enemy is ready to run wild.

The arrival of Shadow was first teased during Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s mid-credits scene. Beyond that, nothing more has been revealed about the character, including what talented voice actor we’ll hear in the role. With names like Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) leading the charge as Sonic, the casting team tends to go for already established actors for the film’s bigger roles, something that’s recently been called into question for those trying to make a name for themselves solely in the voice acting realm.

As of right now, no plot details have been released for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but we know that it will follow the events of Paramount+’s approaching spin-off series, Knuckles. First introduced to the film franchise in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles the echidna proved to be a worthy adversary for Sonic and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), as well as a popular character among fans. Scoring his own spin-off, the small-screen production will follow Knuckles as he mentors Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) to be a champion fighter. No specific date has been set for the arrival of Knuckles, but we know that the streamer is eyeing early 2024 for its launch.

Who’s in Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

While we may not know the film’s plot or who the voice behind Shadow is, we do know that a handful of the main cast will be returning. Schwartz, Elba, and O'Shaughnessey will all be reprising their vocal roles with other names including Pally, James Marsden (Party Down), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Tika Sumpter (Ride Along), Jim Carrey (The Mask), and Lee Majdoub (Pokémon Apokélypse) also coming back for more action. Likewise, filmmaker Jeff Fowler is once again lending his creative directorial vision after helming the live-action franchise’s first two movies.

Take a peek at the first look at Shadow in the post below and mark your calendar for December 20, 2024, for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to speed into theaters. You can stream both Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel now on Paramount+.