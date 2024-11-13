We’re now just over one month away frmo the third installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and Ben Schwartz next adventure as the blue speedster just got an exciting new look. Entertainment Weekly has four new images from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, including a new close-up still of Keanu Reeves’ Shadow, one image of Shadow standing with Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, another of Carrey playing both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik, and lastly, one of Sonic with Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey). Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is due in theaters on December 20 and will see the Sonic Crew (Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles) face off against a powerful and mysterious new adversary, Shadow the Hedgehog, with powers unlike anything they’ve seen before. To stop him, the team recruits an unlikely alliance.

While neither of the first two Sonic the Hedgehog films have been critically acclaimed, general audiences have been major champions of the movies. The first Sonic the Hedgehog boasts a 64% score from critics but a 93% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second film earned higher scores in both categories of 69% from critics and 96% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The second film was such a success it spawned a Knuckles spin-off show starring Idris Elba which can be streamed on Paramount+. Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most popular video game characters of all time with a wide collection of games under his belt, and fans now have not one faithful live-action adaptation to cling to, but three, with more almost certainly on the way.

Who Else Stars in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

Close

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn’t all mythical creatures, as James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are both back reprising their roles as Sonic’s “parents” Tom and Maddie Wachoski, respectively. Lee Majdoub will also return as Agent Stone, Dr. Robotnik’s sidekick for all of his dangerous and ridiculous hijinx, with Adam Pally also reprising his role as Wade Whipple from previous Sonic films and the Knuckles spin-off show. Shemar Moore, best known for his role as Derek Morgan in Criminal Minds and Sergeant Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson in S.W.A.T. will also star in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Randall.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2, now streaming on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+