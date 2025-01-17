After premiering at the very tail end of the year, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 still had no trouble becoming one of 2024’s highest-grossing movies. The film has amassed $207 million from domestic markets to pair with $179 million internationally, bringing its global cumulative total to $387 million. Thanks to its $207 million in the U.S., Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has helped one of its leading stars, James Marsden’s, career domestic box office total past the $2.5 billion mark. Marsden’s movies have also earned a hefty $2.3 million from foreign markets, bringing his worldwide global total to $4.92 billion, which will likely pass the $5 billion mark before the end of Sonic 3’s run. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently the 18th-highest-grossing movie of 2024 at the worldwide box office.

James Marsden largely has his role in Fox’s X-Men franchise to thank for his $2.5 billion box office total; his performance as Scott Summers/Cyclops in X-Men: The Last Stand netted him $234 million at the domestic box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of his career. The Last Stand also earned an additional $224 million internationally for a global total of $459 million. Marsden also starred in both X-Men (2000) and X2: X-Men United (2003), which earned $157 million and $214 million, respectively, meaning the X-Men franchise has contributed over $500 million to Marsden’s $2.5 million domestic total. His role as Tom in all three Sonic films is also largely responsible for his impressive box office total, as the debut movie earned $146 million domestically before the 2022 sequel hauled in $190 million in the U.S.

What Projects Does James Marsden Have Coming Up?

Those who are excited about the next James Marsden project don’t have to wait long; the Sonic actor has next been tapped to star alongside Sterling K. Brown in Paradise, the upcoming Hulu Original political thriller series that recently aired its second trailer ahead of its January 28 premiere. Marsden will also reunite with his Sonic 3 co-star Ben Schwartz in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, the upcoming comedy that’s currently in production but does not yet have an official release date. Vince Vaughn and Eiza González have also been tapped for roles in the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in theaters everywhere.