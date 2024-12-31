Keanu Reeves bounced back after a lean few years thanks to the John Wick franchise, which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide since its debut a decade ago. The action films essentially resurrected Reeves’ career, and it was partially because of their cultural impact that he was cast as Shadow the Hedgehog in the recently released Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Incidentally, the Sonic franchise has done for 90s star Jim Carrey what the John Wick movies did for Reeves. Carrey is semi-retired at this point, and his only theatrical releases since 2016 have been the Sonic films.

Thanks to the solid box office performance of the third installment, he is set to pass an incredible career box office milestone. The cumulative total of every film that he has appeared in currently stands at around $5.95 billion, which means that his career box office will pass the $6 billion mark globally by this weekend. Only 53 actors have hit this milestone in history, and there’s a strong chance that Carrey enters the list of the 50 highest-grossing actors of all time in a matter of weeks. The three Sonic movies alone have generated nearly $1 billion worldwide, with the third installment’s running global gross currently standing at around $210 million.

Carrey’s highest-grossing film remains Bruce Almighty, which made nearly $490 million worldwide a little over two decades ago. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently his second-biggest hit, with over $400 million worldwide. As things stand, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will likely surpass each of its predecessors at the global box office, and perhaps even become Carrey’s highest-grossing hit when the dust settles. Some of his other major hits are The Mask and How the Grinch Stole Christmas — both have made around $350 million worldwide — followed by Batman Forever ($336 million), A Christmas Carol ($315 million), and Liar Liar ($305 million). At the peak of his career, Carrey was said to be commanding paydays of over $20 million per project.

A Fourth 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Is in the Works

He features in a dual role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, directed by Jeff Fowler. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $120 million, and opened to excellent reviews. It holds a “fresh” 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 96% audience score. A fourth Sonic movie is in the works.

