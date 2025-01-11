One of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s, Jim Carrey has added another feather to his cap, despite being essentially semi-retired at this point. In the last seven years, Carrey has had only three theatrical releases, and they're all Sonic the Hedgehog films. Thanks to the performance of the recently released third installment, the actor's career box office has passed an incredible milestone. Released just ahead of the lucrative Christmas week, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has now grossed nearly $350 million worldwide, pushing Carrey's cumulative career haul past the $6 billion mark.

Films starring Carrey have grossed $6.07 billion at the worldwide box office, and the films that feature him in leading or lead-adjacent roles have grossed $5.9 billion globally. This puts him just outside the top 50 all-time list. Carrey has now overtaken the likes of his Sonic co-star, Christian Bale, Ewan McGregor, Cameron Diaz, Natalie Portman, Paul Rudd, as well as his Sonic co-stars, Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves. He trails Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicolas Cage, the latter of whom is currently the 50th-highest-grossing lead star of all time.

Carrey's highest-grossing film remains Bruce Almighty, which grossed nearly $490 million in 2003. Bruce Almighty is followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 2, whose $405 million lifetime haul will likely be broken by Sonic 3 in a few weeks. Carrey's other major hits include The Mask and How the Grinch Stole Christmas — both have made around $350 million worldwide — followed by Batman Forever ($336 million), A Christmas Carol ($315 million), and Liar Liar ($305 million). The actor witnessed something of a decline in the 2010s, with films such as The Incredible Burt Wonderstone and Kick-Ass 2 under-performing.

At the Peak of His Career, Carrey Was Reportedly Paid $20 Million Per Movie

He plays the primary villain in the Sonic trilogy, which has generated over $1 billion worldwide since its debut in 2020. In Sonic 3, Carrey appears in a dual role. The movie opened to positive reviews, and currently sits at a "fresh" 86% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. More impressively, the film's audience score stands at 96%. In his review, Collider's Aidan Kelley wrote, "Clever jokes, a noticeable reverence for the source material, and some fantastic antagonists make the Blue Blur's latest race an entertaining ride from start to finish." Produced on a reported budget of $120 million and directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Ben Schwartz , Jim Carrey , Keanu Reeves , James Marsden , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Krysten Ritter Tika Sumpter , Alyla Browne , Lee Majdoub , Natasha Rothwell , Shemar Moore , Adam Pally , Tom Butler , James Wolk , Jorma Taccone , Cristo Fernández , Sofia Pernas , Brett Tutor , Richard Sutton , Will Austin , Barry Calvert , Brendan Murphy , Toru Nakahara Runtime 110 minutes Release Date December 20, 2024 Writers Josh Miller , Patrick Casey , John Whittington Expand

