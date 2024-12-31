Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has maintained box office dominance since premiering in theaters by holding the #1 spot steady over Mufasa: The Lion King and that’s largely thanks to the debut of Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced by the legendary Keanu Reeves. Reeves’ presence in the film elevates it into another echelon, which helped Sonic 3 earn franchise-high scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. After its second week in theaters, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has earned $136 million at the domestic box office, a total which has helped push Reeves’ career box office total over the $3 billion mark from domestic earnings alone. Reeves’ international box office total is also nearly $3.8 billion, which puts his worldwide cumulative haul as a movie star at $6.84 billion.

Keanu Reeves has Toy Story 4 to thank for much of his $3 billion domestic box office total. Reeves voices Duke Caboom in the animated film, which hauled in a whopping $434 million at the domestic box office alone, more than any other movie in his career. Second on the list of the highest-grossing Keanu Reeves movies ever is The Matrix Reloaded, the sequel to the 1999 sci-fi hit that changed the genre forever. The Matrix 2 grosed $281 million at the domestic box office, more than the original’s $173 million and the threequel earned $139 million. John Wick: Chapter 4 is the fourth-highest-grossing movie of Keanu Reeves’ domestic box office career; his fourth and final outing as the deadly assassin grossed $187 million in the U.S. and was one of the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically.

Will Keanu Reeves Return as Shadow in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’?

Specifics have yet to be ironed out for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which was announced to be in development around the same time that Sonic 3 hit theaters, but Reeves’ presence as Shadow is all-but-confirmed. The film makes the audience believe he sacrificed himself to save Earth at the end of the movie, and after Amy Rose takes the spotlight in the mid-credits scene, the post-credit scene that plays at the very end of the movie shows that Shadow did indeed survive the blast. Shadow’s survival, in addition to him being such a beloved part of Sonic 3, lends credence to his inevitable appearance in the next Sonic movie.

