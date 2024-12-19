​​​​

Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with Sonic the Hedgehog 3's James Marsden and Tika Sumpter after the UK premiere.

In this interview, Marsden and Sumpter discuss the off-the-charts reception at Brazil's CCXP and why they believe the franchise has been so successful.

They also talk about introducing new characters, Easter eggs, and playing with darker themes, thanks to Keanu Reeves.

Tika Sumpter and James Marsden are the beating heart of the Sonic film franchise. Yes, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz make the theater shake with belly laughter, and the character effects and incredible action make the audience gasp in awe, but it’s Sumpter’s Maddie and Marsden’s Tom that have kept Sonic the Hedgehog grounded in earnest love since the very first film. Now, the family is back for the third installment, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with even more action, more laughs, and more heart.

In Jeff Fowler’s threequel, Sonic (Schwartz) and the team are back for more insanely fast, incredibly exciting fun. This time around, Sonic, Tails (​​Colleen O’Shaughnessy), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) must stop a powerful new opponent, Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves). In dire straits, our heroes must team up with an unlikely maniacal, mustachioed villain (played by Carrey) in order to save the world.

In the movies, Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, sheriff of Green Hills, Montana, and Sumpter plays his better half, veterinarian Maddie. Together, they are Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles’ loving adoptive parents, always along for the adventure. During this interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub the duo discuss the excitement of meeting thousands of Sonic fans in Brazil at CCXP, the film’s high-octane family fun, and whether or not they actually read the same script.

The Energy for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' at CCXP Was "Off the Charts"

"That level of passion and enthusiasm, you don't really get to see that much anymore."

COLLIDER: I actually am following you. I was in Brazil at CCXP and was just a day behind on your schedule.

JAMES MARSDEN: How's the sleep going?

Some melatonin is great. But I have to ask you, what was it like for you guys down there? Because I was in the room with you. It's so different from Comic-Con because that room is just a crazy room. I'm curious what it was like.

MARSDEN: It was our first time there. You hadn’t been before?

TIKA SUMPTER: I haven't been there before, no.

MARSDEN: It was nuts. It was packed. Packed with people and packed with excitement. The energy was off the charts. It was crazy. It was fun to be there, as well, because they were there for Sonic, for our panels and everything. But seeing that level of passion and enthusiasm, you don't really get to see that much anymore.

SUMPTER: You hear about it. You hear, “Oh, there are people excited to see the people.” It was touching.

MARSDEN: Yeah, real die-hard fans.

I was gonna say, it must be like the closest you're going to get to being a rock star when you walk out.

SUMPTER: Yes! On a stage. You're like, “Brazil!” This would be so fun. [Laughs]

MARSDEN: Yeah, I'm used to it... [Laughs]

He also has someone following him with crowd noise.

SUMPTER: He walks around with applause. [Laughs]

The 'Sonic' Crew Don't Want to Stop at Just Three

“You have to get it right, or you don't get to make three!”

Image via Paramount Pictures

When you guys signed on for the first one, you hope it's going to be something that resonates. What the hell is it like? With this franchise, the movies are getting better and better, and they're making more and more money.

MARSDEN: It's crazy. Also, I just feel like it's rare that you get to make three of these movies anymore, where you do get a chance to do a sequel, let alone a third film. So, it really speaks to the fans, the popularity of the movie.

SUMPTER: The writing, the directing.

MARSDEN: The writing, the passion, the performances. We've got a really special formula going on with these movies. But I think at the core of it, too, is we wanted to get it right for the fans because it is such an iconic character and a universe that you don't want to mess around with. You want to get it right.

SUMPTER: You have to get it right, or you don't get to make three!

MARSDEN: Yeah, exactly. But hopefully, we keep introducing a new character each time. I don't know how many are left in the game, but…

Tika Sumpter Had to Hide This 'Sonic 3' Reveal From Her Daughter

James Marsden didn't even know about it, "Maybe I read a different script..."

Image via Paramount Pictures

I actually wanted to ask you about that. At the UK premiere, every movie introduces a new character and the crowd went crazy. They went bananas. When do you find out what character is going to be introduced, or is it at the premiere that you find out?

SUMPTER: In the script, we found out.

MARSDEN: Yeah, I think. I didn’t read the script.

SUMPTER: You didn’t. I could tell on set.

MARSDEN: I don't read scripts.

SUMPTER: It was in the script. [Laughs]

MARSDEN: Was it really, though? I don’t remember if it was.

SUMPTER: Yeah, it was. I remember reading it and not being able to tell my daughter.

MARSDEN: Really?

SUMPTER: Yeah.

MARSDEN: Maybe I read a different script.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ Plays With Darker Themes

“It's a high-octane family movie with a little bit of edge.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the things this film does so well is it actually is pretty emotional. There's an arc that I think is the best one yet.

SUMPTER: Wow!

Fans are going to love this. Also, let's not forget Keanu is in this as Shadow.

SUMPTER: I mean, come on.

MARSDEN: Of course.

What was it like for both of you realizing they're going even further with this? They're being really ambitious and there are battles in space. It's crazy.

MARSDEN: Like you said, too, there are some darker themes creeping in, as well. We really do test the boundaries for a kids' movie. I wouldn't even call this a kids' movie. It's a family movie, yes, but it's a high-octane family movie with a little bit of edge.

SUMPTER: There are maturity levels to it.

MARSDEN: There is! And like you said, with Keanu Reeves’ character Shadow, he ushers that in a little bit, as well. There's some darkness there. He's got a chip on his shoulder. We go for it a little bit. It's not anything that’s going to turn the kids away, but it's life. There are a lot of life themes in there. That's just a nice little element to put into something that in the original film was not simpler, because I still think it was complicated there, but now it continues to grow in scope but also in theme.

Image via Paramount Pictures

SUMPTER: It's balanced out, also, with the humor. There are a lot of Easter eggs. There's a lot of humor between the two Jims and also Sonic and his friends and Donut Lord’s sweater.

MARSDEN: Which is the darkest thing in the movie.

SUMPTER: [Laughs] Thanks to me! You’re welcome.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sprints into theaters on December 20.

