The pre-Christmas frame at the domestic box office is delivering the drama, although of an unexpected kind. Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King were projected to generate similar numbers in their opening weekends, but with one film over-performing and the other falling short of expectations, the domestic market was in for a surprise. Not only did Sonic the Hedgehog 3 vastly exceed projections, the movie grossed almost around twice as much as Mufasa, which, to put it mildly, is in trouble.

Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, the prequel film grossed a fraction of what its predecessor — The Lion King remake of 2019 — did in its debut weekend. That film generated over $190 million across its three-day opening, and went on to gross over $1.6 billion worldwide. The movie, which is directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, generated around $35 million in its debut. It’s perhaps too early to invoke Joker: Folie à Deux, but that’s the range we’re looking at. Mufasa earned mixed reviews — it stands at a “rotten” 57% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but will benefit from the holiday period, which typically generates high multiples.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, on the other hand, rode a wave of positive reviews on its way to a spectacular $62 million debut. By comparison, the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie opened to $58 million domestically and concluded its global run with just over $300 million in 2020, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened to $72 million domestically and went on to gross over $400 million a couple of years later. Director Jeff Fowler returned to the helm, and delivered the best-reviewed installment of the trilogy — the movie holds a “fresh” 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 98% audience score.

