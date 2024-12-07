Last month, we learned that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was going to have a runtime of 109 minutes. That's important to note, because to get the most from the movie, you're going to want to stay seated for that one hour and 49 minutes, as we've just learned that there will be some surprises for the audience. Collider's Erick Massoto is currently reporting from the of CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, where Paramount not only just showed off some new footage from the movie, but also announced that the third outing of the Blue Blur will reportedly have multiple post-credits scenes. This was confirmed by the producers of the film, who said there are end-credit sequences up until the "last second" of the film's runtime.

As with the last film, we are once again introduced to Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), who are in their enemies to friends era with Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) as they are forced to take on their most imposing threat so far in the shape of the legendary Shadow the Hedgehog, the Sonic clone experiment that went his own way, as Fleetwood Mac might say. Shadow is voiced by the legendary action icon Keanu Reeves (best known for the John Wick film series), who was announced as part of the voice cast back in April.

Jeff Fowler returns to the director's chair once again for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The filmmaker has been involved with the franchise since the very beginning, before the time that James Marsden was introduced as the only human willing to help Sonic with his quests, and as early as when Sonic looked like a cross between the Alien offspring from Alien Romulus and a Troll. Fowler also worked on the making of Knuckles, the Paramount+ spin-off that let Elba's echidna have his own adventure on the small screen.

Who is Shadow the Hedgehog, and Why Is He So Darned Cool?

A long-time fan-favorite from the original games, Shadow the Hedgehog is one of the most iconic characters in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. He was introduced in Sonic Adventure 2 (2001) as an “anti-hero” counterpart to Sonic, created by Dr. Gerald Robotnik — the grandfather of Jim Carrey's character. His abilities mirror those of Sonic, including incredible speed and the use of Chaos Emeralds to manipulate time and space.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20.

