Sonic the Hedgehog 3 wasted no time becoming one of the biggest box office hits of 2024 despite releasing with less than two weeks left in the year, and now that the film is approaching its sixth full weekend in theaters, it finally gave up a fabled spot. Sonic 3 fell outside the top five at the box office on Wednesday, January 22, for the first time since the film has been playing in theaters. The hybrid live-action/animated movie from Jeff Fowler earned $455,000 on Wednesday, landing in the #6 spot behind One of Them Days ($886,000), Mufasa: The Lion King ($717,000), Wolf Man ($598,000), Den of Thieves 2: Pantera ($485,000), and A Complete Unknown ($470,000). Sonic 3 currently sits at a $220 million domestic total and a $203 foreign total for a worldwide haul of $423 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has raced to the top of several impressive box office lists since its debut in theaters just before Christmas; the film is already the second-highest-grossing video game movie ever, passing both previous entries in the Sonic franchise but still well short of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made $1.3 billion at the global box office. Sonic 3 is also one of the top 10 biggest domestic hits of 2024, currently sitting in the $9 spot ahead of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at $196 million, but still behind Glen Powell's Twisters, which finished its theatrical run with $267 million at the domestic box office. Sonic 3 has also helped lift the box office total of stars like James Marsden, Keanu Reeves, and Idris Elba to new heights during its successful run.

What’s Next for the ‘Sonic’ Franchise?

The next installment in the Sonic movie franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, has already been slated for release on March 19, 2027. Plot details about the film remain under wraps, but it is confirmed to feature two characters that were introduced in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credit scene, Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. It's also unknown at this time if another Sonic character will receive a spin-off movie or series simliar to Idris Elba's Knuckles, but the world is pining for more of Keanu Reeves as Shadow, and a spin-off project with him and perhaps another character would almost certainly be a major hit for Paramount.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

