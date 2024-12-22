Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces Shadow, voiced by Keanu Reeves, as a new villain, causing Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles to band together with Dr. Robotnik.

In this interview, Fowler discusses the threequel's wider scope, more action, and how post-credits scenes in Sonic movies set up future characters, as well as potential for Sonic 4.

Film adaptations of video games are some of the most scrutinized, most criticized, and often most ostracized movies created. It’s fair to say director Jeff Fowler broke the mold with his Sonic the Hedgehog series. He listened to the fans, he understands the lore, and he’s adapted not one, not two, but now three acclaimed chapters of the beloved blue speed-dasher and his awesome friends (and an echidna-centric miniseries, too!). Clearly, Fowler wields the helm of this story with passion and joy, and it’s reciprocated by Sonic fans tenfold. Now, true to form, Fowler is introducing an absolute fan favorite in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 — Shadow the Hedgehog.

In the latest film, the G.U.N. military organization tasks Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessy), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) to unite against a mysterious new villain — Shadow, voiced by Keanu Reeves. With their combined abilities pushed to the limit, the team must recruit a former mustachioed adversary, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to help them save the planet. Meanwhile, Robotnik is on his own journey of self-discovery, meeting his long-lost grandfather, Gerald (also Carrey).

Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of sitting down with Fowler to talk about all things Sonic 3. Together, they discuss the arduous journey from the pandemic through strikes to their December 20th premiere, as well as the unmatched energy of Brazil’s CCXP Convention, and whether or not there will be a Sonic The Hedgehog 4.

The Sonic Franchise Has Been Through the Wringer

COLLIDER: I remember before the first movie came out, people were criticizing Sonic's design, and you guys delayed the film to finish his look. I think a lot of people didn't have faith in the movie, so what the hell is it like for you to now be making the third film, which is arguably the best one yet?

FOWLER: It's very humbling, but also just pride for everyone involved. This group of people has made films under such challenging circumstances. As you mentioned, the redesign in the first film, movie two was made during a pandemic, this third film, there was a writers' strike and an actors' strike. Everyone, I think they love these movies so much. We have such a great time doing it. It's just a really amazing group of people that comes together and gets to do these movies and put them out there. It's just pride.

Along the way, I'm sure you've learned so much about how to make a Sonic movie. What is something that you were able to do in this film that perhaps you couldn't have done in the first two films? Whether because of animation or whatever it may be.

FOWLER: There are a lot of things. I think just the scope of the film. I mean, Sonic One, when you look back, was very simple by comparison. Sonic is a hybrid character running around Earth, very simple and sweet in tone, but the action was just a little simpler. Then, as the films have progressed, a lot of the action and the visual effects have grown in a lot of exciting ways. Coming out of VFX and that world that I love doing, and getting the opportunity to tell bigger stories and use this incredible canvas of a movie screen to give audiences really amazing visuals, this third movie has continued that in that regard. I'm just so excited for everyone to experience this movie in a theater with an audience and have a great time.

That ‘Sonic 3’ Post-Credit Reveal Was "the Best Problem to Have"

One of the things about Sonic movies is each one ends with a tease of what's to come. How much did you guys debate what character to include in that first after-the-credits scene?

FOWLER: There was some debate, but I think everyone also really knew what would be important to the fan base. It's the best problem to have. Sonic, this character, has been around for over 30 years; his library of characters is so deep, and there are so many that fans would love to see. To be able to work your way down that list from one film to the next... It's always my favorite part of this process when the movie goes out and people start to see it on opening weekend. I love popping in at the end of the movie to hear the fans react to who the new characters that are teased are. It gives us such great momentum.

The end of Sonic 2 with Shadow, and seeing people react the way they did — scream and yell and be so excited — it's like I want to run out of the theater and start working on the next one because it just gives you such an amazing boost. When you know people are that excited and are counting the days until the next movie release, you just can't help but want to get back out there.

Last night at the premiere, when that character showed up, it was funny to be in the theater and have so many people freak out.

Jeff Fowler Knows What He's Doing With ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’

“We certainly have had some of those early sessions and conversations.”

Image via Paramount Pictures

This leads me to my next thing. You've had a Sonic movie in 2020, 2022, 2024. You've been working on them for at least six years nonstop. Sonic 4, are you already thinking about it, or are you like, “Maybe I want to do something else and then come back?” How does this work?

FOWLER: Right now, it's just being excited for everyone to see this movie. When we do those teases of the new characters, you can't help but already be projecting where that could go, where the story could go. We know we love to tease the characters, and it would be very reckless and irresponsible to put the characters in there and not know what we were going to do with them. So, we do always start to think about and start to dream up what stories we could tell with these new characters. We certainly have had some of those early sessions and conversations, which is all very exciting. But yeah, right now, it's really celebrating this third film and then figuring out where to go next.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters.

