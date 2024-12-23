While some early reviews called Sonic the Hedgehog 3 the “best in the trilogy” and proclaimed it one of the finest video game adaptations ever, the film has found more success than expected. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 not only claimed the box office crown this weekend by grossing $62 million domestically, beating the second-place competitor in Mufasa: The Lion King, but the film has also broken records on the world’s leading aggregate site. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 currently sits at an 87% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and a “verified hot” 98% from audiences. The critical score is much higher than previous entries, but the audience score is also a franchise record, which is an unbelievably impressive feat considering the first movie earned 93% and the second scored 96% from audiences.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 didn’t quite reach the same box office heights as the second film, which opened at $72 million domestically, but it did narrowly beat the original, which opened at only $58 million. The world was on pins and needles to see the debut of Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced by legendary action star Keanu Reeves, and his foray into Jeff Fowler’s Sonic universe didn’t disappoint, as made evident by the reception and box office success. Sonic 3 has been hailed as both a standalone movie and an adaptation of a video game, with critics and fans praising the film’s unapologetic willingness to lean into its source material instead of running away from it. The film is also earning love for its heartfelt story for Shadow, while effectively balancing the narrative for Team Sonic and other supporting characters.

Who Else Stars in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’?

In addition to Keanu Reeves stepping into the role of Shadow the Hedgehog, the film also returned Ben Schwartz as the blue speedster, Sonic, with Idris Elba also reprising his role as Knuckles the Echidna from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the spin-off series, Knuckles. Jim Carrey is also back playing both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik and even breaks the fourth wall briefly to joke about playing two characters. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are also back as Tom and Maddie, while Lee Majdoub returns as Agent Stone and Colleen O’Shaughnessy is once again voicing Tails.

