This festive season sees the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which introduces a dangerous new threat for the Blue Blur to deal with. Once again, we're introduced to Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), who are teaming up with their former enemy Knuckles (Idris Elba) to take on their most imposing threat so far in the shame of the iconic Shadow the Hedgehog, the Sonic clone experiment that went rogue. Shadow is voiced by the legendary action icon Keanu Reeves (John Wick film series), who was announced as part of the voice cast back in April. Given the speed of Sonic, it's fitting that these movies have a brisk pace and, as AMC Theaters have revealed, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be no exception with the running time coming in at 109 minutes, or one hour 49 minutes.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, released in 2020, has a runtime of 99 minutes. Its sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, released in 2022, is 122 minutes long. Comparing these to the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shows that the third installment is positioned in the middle — longer than the original but shorter than the second film. It's a good thing that these films aren't too long because, after all, their target audience is still a very young one, even if adults going to see the film grew up with the original 32-bit Sonic on their Sega Genesis.

The Sonic the Hedgehog film series has seen remarkable success since debuting in 2020. The first movie managed to overcome the backlash over Sonic's initial terrifying CGI design to become the highest-grossing video game movie in the U.S. at the time. Its sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , released in 2022, continued the trend, grossing over $400 million worldwide.

Who is Shadow the Hedgehog?

Shadow the Hedgehog is one of the most iconic characters in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. He was introduced in Sonic Adventure 2 (2001) as an “anti-hero” counterpart to Sonic, created by Dr. Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of Jim Carrey's character.

His abilities mirror those of Sonic, including incredible speed and the use of Chaos Emeralds to manipulate time and space.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and watch Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, now streaming on Paramount+

