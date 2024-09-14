As we draw closer to the release date, anticipation is building for the upcoming theatrical debut of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The eponymous blue blur, Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz), and his friends face a new threat in the upcoming sequel, the Ultimate Life Form, Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves). Shadow is already one of the franchise's most popular characters, who even starred in one of his own self-titled video games, and the Sonic film series chose the perfect foil for Team Sonic in the third movie. Shadow the Hedgehog's arrival signals that Sonic 3 will be a cinematic event for fans of the franchise.

Shadow the Hedgehog Acts as a Dark Mirror to Sonic

The best villains are the ones who act as dark mirrors and can easily match up with the hero. The new trailer already proves that Shadow's power is formidable. He seemingly bests Knuckles (Idris Elba) in a hand-to-hand confrontation and stomps the rest of Team Sonic during their first encounter. Sonic essentially meets his match in Shadow who exists as the Anti-Sonic; so he challenges Sonic, not merely as a physical threat, but a psychological one as well. Shadow exemplifies what would likely have happened to Sonic if he had been not raised by Longclaw (Donna J. Fulks), or did not find a new family with the Wachowskis. Sonic finds strength and love through his friends and family. Shadow's tragic personal losses make him lash out at the world, and it looks like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 won't skimp on Shadow's tear-jerking past at all.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Explores Shadow’s Tragic Past

Image via Paramount Pictures

Part of the reason the Sonic film franchise has been so successful is the franchise's fidelity and clear love for the source material. The lack of fidelity to the source material has been an ongoing problem for many video game properties adapted into films or television shows in the past. Filmmaker Jeff Fowler displays that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will not suffer from that problem with the introduction of Shadow. Based on the trailer, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 faithfully adapts Shadow's tragic backstory. As Commander Walters (Tom Butler) explains in the trailer, "Shadow’s story began a lot like yours, Sonic, but where you found family and friends, Shadow only found pain and loss." Although Shadow appears to be a nihilistic antagonist who seeks revenge against the entire world, there is a reason for his villainous behavior.

Shadow was created as a research subject as part of Project Shadow, a government research project managed by Dr. Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey), the grandfather of none other than Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Carrey in a dual role). The goal of Project Shadow was to create the ultimate weapon. During the project, Shadow bonded with a young girl, Maria (Alyla Browne), Shadow's only true friend. It looks like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be one of the most faithful iterations of the franchise yet, with a significant focus on Shadow's harrowing past, including Dr. Gerald Robotnik, Project Shadow, and Maria.

Shadow's backstory is crucial to the Sonic the Hedgehog mythos. It establishes a reason for Shadow's actions and elevates him as more than just a one-note object of destruction. The pain of Shadow's past makes him act out in this manner and allows room for Shadow to transition from a villain to an eventual uneasy ally for Sonic and his friends. This means that Shadow has the potential to become beyond a mere villain for the Sonic film franchise. Eventually, he will transition from the Ultimate Life Form to the Ultimate Anti-Hero.

Shadow the Hedgehog Forces Team Sonic to Form an Unlikely Alliance With Robotnik

Image via Paramount Pictures

The cherry on top of the sundae for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the revelation that the threat of Shadow the Hedgehog is so great that Team Sonic must form an uneasy alliance with one of their greatest enemies, Dr. Robotnik. Robotnik returns once again for the sequel, and he's taken on even more of an "Eggman" shape since the last film, with Robotnik stress-eating as the result of his previous defeat. Thankfully, the arrival of Shadow, and Team Sonic asking Robotnik for help, spurs the mad scientist back into action. Shadow presents such a formidable and powerful threat to the world that Sonic forms an unimaginable team-up with his worst enemy. That certainly raises the stakes for the third movie.

Shadow's Presence Raises Likelihood of Future 'Sonic' Movie Spinoffs

Image via Paramount Pictures

The introduction of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sparked a spinoff miniseries about the warrior echidna, which debuted on Paramount+ earlier this year. Similarly, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces Shadow, which increases the potential for future Sonic movie spinoffs and miniseries. Shadow has been a longtime fixture of the franchise since his debut in the Sonic Adventure 2 video game, so there is plenty of source material to mine for an eventual Shadow movie or miniseries spinoff. So far, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has only scratched the surface of the mythos, and there are still plenty of new characters to introduce. Introducing characters such as Amy Rose, Rouge the Bat, the Chaotix Detective Agency, and Big the Cat to the big screen would certainly be a delight for fans.

Considering that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 improved upon its predecessor, it appears the filmmakers have done an excellent job embracing the source material and leaning on what worked in the past, pleasing both fans of the classic video games and new audiences alike. Shadow looks to be a villain unlike anyone Sonic and his friends have faced before, raising the stakes for the third theatrical outing. It remains to be seen if Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will continue in its predecessors' footsteps and become one of the best video game-based movies made. If Shadow's scenes with Maria cause grown adults to bawl their eyes out in the theater, then Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will achieve the desired result.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 speeds into theaters on December 20 in the U.S.

