Paramount+ has finally announced when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be available for streaming. The sequel will arrive in the platform's catalog on February 18. This date will only apply to the United States and Canada, with information regarding international territories coming in the near future. The streaming debut of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will also come merely a couple of months after the movie premiered on the big screen. After becoming a global box office success, the third Sonic movie will now be available for audiences to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 follows the titular character, voiced by Ben Schwartz, in a new adventure structured to introduce Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves) to the franchise. Shadow has been a staple of Sonic's history for decades. The third entry in the series allowed the dangerous hedgehog to make his big screen debut. As if dealing with Shadow wasn't enough, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also marked the return of Jim Carrey as the evil Doctor Ivo Robotnik. The Grinch actor also portrayed the villain's grandfather, Professor Gerald Robotnik, in this installment of the franchise.

Jeff Fowler returned to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 3 after working on the two previous installments of the story. The filmmaker was also involved with the development of Knuckles, a television spin-off centered around the explosive character voiced by Idris Elba. Fowler has worked very carefully over the course of several years in order to bring Sonic and his friends from video game consoles to the big screen. Since Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequels have been successful for Paramount, the studio has decided to move forward with the franchise.

Sonic Will Return

Image via Paramount Pictures

Paramount has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be released in theaters in the United States on March 19, 2027. Not much is known about the premise of the upcoming sequel, taking into account how the previous installment in the series has just been released. Paramount isn't slowing down regarding the future of Sonic and his friends. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 does not currently have competition at the box office. It remains to be seen what rival studios will program against one of the most beloved video game characters of all time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will premiere on Paramount+ tomorrow, February 18. Both previous Sonic the Hedgehog movies are already available on the streamer. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.