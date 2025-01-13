Sonic the Hedgehog 3 may have lost its top spot at the box office to Mufasa: The Lion King the last two weeks, but the film has still put together an impressive run and collected a sizeable worldwide haul. After its fourth weekend in theaters saw Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earn $11 million, the film has not reached a domestic total of $204 million, enough to make it one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically, sitting at #9 at the time of writing, ahead of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but behind Glen Powell’s Twisters. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has also collected a strong $180 million in foreign markets, leading to a worldwide cumulative haul of $384 million, one of the top 20 movies of 2024 globally.

Produced for a reported budget of around $125 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has more than tripled its cost and is poised to be a major financial success for Paramount Pictures by the end of its theatrical run. Sonic 3 is already the highest-grossing movie of the franchise at the domestic box office, and the film needs only $20 million to pass the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, to become the highest-grossing Sonic movie ever. The third Sonic movie is also the second-highest-grossing video game movie ever, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned over $1.3 billion at the global box office in 2023 and will likely hang onto that crown for some time. Sonic 3 has even helped lift the box office total of stars like Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves to new heights.

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ on Streaming Yet?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still only playing exclusively in theaters, but now that it has been playing for around a month, Paramount will likely announce soon when the film will head to digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. After Sonic the Hedgehog 3 makes its VOD (video on demand) premiere, it will be available for purchase or rent digitally for several weeks at least before it makes its streaming debut. Once Sonic 3 does begin streaming, it will join the first two Sonic movies on Paramount+, while also potentially streaming on Netflix or other platforms at a later date.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in most theaters everywhere.

