Sonic the Hedgehog 3 may have lost its top spot at the box office to Mufasa: The Lion King the last two weeks, but the film has still put together an impressive run and collected a sizeable worldwide haul. After its fourth weekend in theaters saw Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earn $11 million, the film has not reached a domestic total of $204 million, enough to make it one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically, sitting at #9 at the time of writing, ahead of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but behind Glen Powell’s Twisters. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has also collected a strong $180 million in foreign markets, leading to a worldwide cumulative haul of $384 million, one of the top 20 movies of 2024 globally.

Produced for a reported budget of around $125 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has more than tripled its cost and is poised to be a major financial success for Paramount Pictures by the end of its theatrical run. Sonic 3 is already the highest-grossing movie of the franchise at the domestic box office, and the film needs only $20 million to pass the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, to become the highest-grossing Sonic movie ever. The third Sonic movie is also the second-highest-grossing video game movie ever, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned over $1.3 billion at the global box office in 2023 and will likely hang onto that crown for some time. Sonic 3 has even helped lift the box office total of stars like Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves to new heights.

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ on Streaming Yet?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still only playing exclusively in theaters, but now that it has been playing for around a month, Paramount will likely announce soon when the film will head to digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. After Sonic the Hedgehog 3 makes its VOD (video on demand) premiere, it will be available for purchase or rent digitally for several weeks at least before it makes its streaming debut. Once Sonic 3 does begin streaming, it will join the first two Sonic movies on Paramount+, while also potentially streaming on Netflix or other platforms at a later date.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in most theaters everywhere.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Ben Schwartz , Jim Carrey , Keanu Reeves , James Marsden , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Krysten Ritter Tika Sumpter , Alyla Browne , Lee Majdoub , Natasha Rothwell , Shemar Moore , Adam Pally , Tom Butler , James Wolk , Jorma Taccone , Cristo Fernández , Sofia Pernas , Brett Tutor , Richard Sutton , Will Austin , Barry Calvert , Brendan Murphy , Toru Nakahara Runtime 110 minutes Writers Josh Miller , Patrick Casey , John Whittington Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Expand

