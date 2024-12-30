After claiming the top spot at the box office during back-to-back weekends, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been a major hit, beating out the likes of Mufasa: The Lion King handily during opening weekend, and also finishing ahead of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu over the Christmas holiday. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has now grossed $136 million domestically, which puts it firmly in the top 10 as one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations ever. The third film for the blue blur currently sits at #7 on the list, ahead of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and The Angry Birds Movie, but still behind Detective Pikachu and both previous Sonic films. Sonic 3 has also earned an additional $74 million from foreign markets, bringing its worldwide cumulative haul to $210 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 beat Mufasa: The Lion King by roughly $25 million during both film’s opening weekend, but this past weekend its lead dropped to less than $1 million while still narrowly hanging on to the top spot. It didn’t take Sonic the Hedgehog 3 long to lift Idris Elba’s career box office total to new heights, with the Knuckles actor also benefitting from his role in the sequel. Keanu Reeves’ debut as Shadow the Hedgehog is also one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, with its $134 million being enough to land at #18, more than Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire but just barely behind A Quiet Place: Day One and Venom: The Last Dance. Sonic 3 is currently just outside the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year worldwide at #26.

What Is the Highest-Grossing Video Game Movie Ever?

The highest-grossing video game movie ever is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $574 million domestically, and collected an additional $784 million in international markets for a global cumulative haul of more than $1.35 billion. The haul was enough to make it the second-highest-grossing movie of 2023, behind Barbie and the third-highest-grossing animated movie ever, behind Inside Out 2 and Incredibles 2. 2022’s Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg also sits sandwiched between Sonic 2 and Sonic 1 as the third-highest-grossing video game movie ever with $148 million domestically.

