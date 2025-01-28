Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has already established itself as the most successful film in the franchise, earning record-high scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing more than both predecessors at the worldwide box office. As it currently sits, Sonic 3 has grossed $225 million domestically and $220 million in foreign markets for a worldwide total of $446 million. This $225 million in the U.S. is enough to make Sonic the Hedgehog 3 one of the top 100 highest-grossing sequels ever at the domestic box office, passing The Fate of the Furious, the Fast & Furious movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. If Sonic 3 can collect another few million at the domestic box office, it will first move past Rush Hour 2 before passing Hugh Jackman's Logan.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 should be thankful that it's not up against The Fate of the Furious at the global or international box office; Jason Statham's action sequel earned a whopping $1 billion in foreign markets to bring its worldwide cumulative haul to $1.2 billion, more than $700 million ahead of Sonic 3. The third Sonic movie that introduces Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog has also found box office success in a slew of other categories, including becoming the second-highest video game adaptation ever, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Chris Pratt-led animated adventure that grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is even one of the top 10 biggest hits of 2024 at the domestic box office and one of the top 20 biggest movies internationally of last year.

Digital Release Has Slowed ‘Sonic 3’ Down at the Box Office

After just over a month in theaters and consistently strong box office returns, Paramount made Sonic the Hedgehog 3 available to watch at home via rent or purcahse from digital platforms like Prime Video or Apple TV+. The film has since taken the top spot on Prime Video's digital purchase charts, but the newfound method of watching has undeniably cut into box office returns. Still, a movie like Wicked earned $70 million during its first week on digital, which is signifcantly more than it would have earned at the box office, so it's possible Paramount could have made the right move adding Sonic 3 to VOD (video on demand).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

8 10 9.8/10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date December 20, 2024 Runtime 110 minutes Director Jeff Fowler Cast Ben Schwartz Sonic (voice)

Jim Carrey Dr. Robotnik / Gerald Robotnik

Keanu Reeves Shadow (voice) Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH RENT





BUY



Writers Josh Miller, Patrick Casey, John Whittington Producers Neal H. Moritz, Tim Miller, Toru Nakahara, Tommy Gormley, Toby Ascher, Haruki Satomi, Hitoshi Okuno, Yukio Sugino Prequel(s) Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise(s) Sonic the Hedgehog

FIND TICKETS