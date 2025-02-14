Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is finally nearing the end of its theatrical run after premiering the weekend before Christmas — more than two months ago — but that hasn’t stopped it from passing a 2024 rival to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Sonic 3 recently passed Gladiator 2 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to become one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the worldwide box office, sitting at $463 million at the time of writing. Sonic 3 has a nearly even split of its earnings coming from domestic and international markets, with the film grossing $233 million in the U.S. and $238 million overseas. It also earned scores of 85% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes to become the highest-rated film in the franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 kicked off its theatrical run in style, grossing $60 million domestically to take the #1 spot with a $25 million lead ahead of Mufasa: The Lion King. Mufasa then closed the gap during its second weekend in theaters as Sonic 3 earned only $1 million more than Mufasa while also fighting against new arrivals like Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown. Sonic 3, which introduced the world to Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, finally gave up the #1 spot at the box office during its third weekend in theaters, while Mufasa passed it by $2 million, but the third Sonic film still had no trouble beating another major hit like Moana 2. It took Sonic the Hedgehog 3 seven weekends to fall outside the top five at the box office, but the film has since raced to the top of digital charts.

What Do We Know About ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’?

It was announced right before the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that Sonic 4 was already in development at Paramount, a gamble by the studio that paid off, as Sonic 3 has been unquestionably the most successful movie in the franchise. Only a few weeks ago, Paramount also announced that Sonic 4 would race into theaters on March 19, 2027, but plot details about the film are being kept under wraps. However, it will feature both Amy Rose and Metal Sonic, who each feature in the Sonic 3 post-credit scene, and also the return of Shadow, who seemingly died before another post-credit scene revealed he survived.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in select theaters, and the film is available on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and watch Sonic 3 on Prime Video.