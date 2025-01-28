Things are finally winding down for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the box office after premiering on digital platforms last week, but the film still managed to hold on to its spot in the top five, holding steady at #4 after adding another $5.5 million to its domestic total. Sonic 3 now sits at a domestic total of $226 million and an international haul of $220 million, giving the film at $446 million worldwide gross. With a nearly equal total from domestic and international earnings, Sonic 3 has still become one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the international box office, currently sitting in the #19 spot at the time of writing, ahead of Bad Boys: Ride or Die but still behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Sonic the Hedegehog 3 has had no problems finding box office success in a slew of other categories, including now holding the spot as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hauled in over $1.3 billion. Sonic 3 even passed both of its franchise predecessors at both the international and domestic box office, with it most recently racing past Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the international box office. Sonic 3 has even earned a spot as one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, and while its current $224 million total is enough to keep its #9 spot on the list, Mufasa: The Lion King is closing in fast â€” currently only $5 million behind â€” and poised to overtake the blue speedster in the coming days.

What’s Next for the ‘Sonic’ Franchise?

It was announced shortly before the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that development was already underway on Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and now at the tail end of an incredibly successful theatrical run, Paramount announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 would be released on March 19, 2027. Three years is, unfortunately, a long time to wait, but it's better to hold out for an extra year and give everyone working on the movie extra time to make sure the VFX are all polished, especially in a franchise like Sonic where several characters are brought to life entirely through CGI.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

