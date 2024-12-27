After opening last weekend with $60 million to claim the top spot at the domestic box office, more than $20 million ahead of Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has kept running to a major box office list. The video game adaptation has netted another $27 million over Christmas week, bringing its domestic total to $87 million and making it one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year in the U.S. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had to move past Mean Girls ($72 million) and Longlegs ($72 million) to reach the top 25, and the film is now only $4 million behind The Garfield Movie ($91 million) and $5 million behind The Fall Guy ($92 million), which it will certainly get and then some during its second weekend in theaters.

In addition to being one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also one of the top 12 highest-grossing video game movies ever, having just earned enough to slide past Pokemon: The First Movie (1999), but still falling short of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the 2023 hit starring Chris Pine. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is also on track to race past its reported budget of $122 million this weekend, or shortly thereafter, and once the film rolls out in international theaters, its box office haul will certainly begin to climb even further. Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Colleen O’Shaughnessy all reprise their roles in Sonic 3 along with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey, with Keanu Reeves making his franchise debut as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ on Streaming Yet?

As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 prepares to enter its second full weekend in theaters, Paramount has not yet announced any streaming information for the film, nor an update on when it will be available to purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video or Apple TV+. Once Paramount is satisfied with Sonic 3’s theatrical and home video haul, the film will begin streaming on Paramount+ along with other movies this year like A Quiet Place: Day One and Transformers One, but it will likely be sometime in the new year.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters everywhere in the U.S. and in select theaters internationally. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Keanu Reeves , Jim Carrey Ben Schwartz , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Idris Elba Tika Sumpter , Lee Majdoub , James Marsden Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Pat Casey , Josh Miller , John Whittington Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures

