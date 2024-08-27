The Big Picture Sonic The Hedgehog 3 trailer introduces the new antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced by Keanu Reeves.

Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, returns despite Carrey's recent retirement announcement.

The movie premieres on December 20, promising Easter eggs for die-hard fans and an expanded Sonic universe.

It's been a while since we last heard of Sonic The Hedgehog 3, and with its premiere speeding towards us, it's high time we saw a trailer for it. Thankfully, today Paramount Pictures finally decided to share it with us and provide a little deeper dive into the story of the highly anticipated sequel. The third part of the adventure blockbuster is set to premiere on December 20, and once again it will mix the animated protagonist with live-action characters in an explosive adventure with sky-high stakes.

In the trailer, we're introduced once again to Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), who are teaming up with their former enemy Knuckles (Idris Elba) to fight a new and formidable adversary. From the looks of it, the the adventure will be all about Shadow the Hedgehog, the Sonic clone experiment that went rogue and seems to be pretty much undefeatable. The antagonist will be voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves (John Wick film series), who was announced as part of the voice cast back in April.

Sonic The Hedgegog 3 will also feature the return of fan-favorite villain Dr. Robotnik, who will once again played by Jim Carrey (The Mask). The character's return is a surprise not only because of the fate he met in previous installments, but also because Carrey had recently announced his retirement from acting, which fans thought would impact his participation in the franchise. So far, Carrey hasn't been attached to any major projects for the next couple of years.

Dr. Robotnik Is Back In Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Earlier this year, a con-exclusive sneak peek was unveiled at CinemaCon and Collider was there to report it. In it, we discovered that Dr. Robotnik will be at an all-time low in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and striking up an unlikely alliance with his blue nemesis is the only thing that can make him alive again. Additionally, Idris Elba told Collider that the third film will be a treat "for all the real die-hard Sonic fans," with "plenty of Easter eggs to uncover" and that "really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic."

The cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also features James Marsden (Jury Duty), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Sofia Pernas (Tracker), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), James Wolk (Mad Men), Jorma Taccone (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story) and Alyla Browne (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga).

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 premieres in theaters on December 20. You can check out the trailer above.