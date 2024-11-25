With only a few weeks left until Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres in theaters, Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the sequel. The latest installment in the video game adaptation franchise will dive deep into the story of Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves). The character was introduced during the final moments of the previous movie in the series. And while fans have been waiting for Shadow to appear on the big screen for a very long time, he will represent a major threat to Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his friends. There won't be any time to waste when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres in theaters.

The new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 reminds audiences of the main premise of the sequel. Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) has been trying to destroy Sonic since the first movie in the series came out. But the upcoming installment will feature Carrey also playing the villain's father, Gerald Robotnik. The antagonists will use Shadow to beat Sonic, Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba) in combat. The heroes of the franchise will be in trouble once they realize how powerful Shadow can be. The showdown will take place in cinemas next month, when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 delights viewers from all over the world.

Jeff Fowler returns to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The filmmaker has been involved with the franchise since the development of the first installment, back when James Marsden was introduced as the only human willing to help Sonic with his quests. Fowler also worked on the making of Knuckles. The spinoff television series allowed the charismatic character voiced by Idris Elba to have his own adventure while fans waited for the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic's Success at the Box Office

Paramount Pictures looks very confident when it comes to the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The first movie in the series earned $320 million at the global box office, but its performance was affected by the start of the pandemic. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 truly showed what the series was capable of. The sequel earned $405 million at the global box office. With the holiday movie season in full swing, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has the opportunity to make a statement when it comes to ticket sales, even against tough competition such as Mufasa: The Lion King.

You can check out the new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 above, before the sequel premieres in theaters on December 20.