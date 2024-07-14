The Big Picture The Blue Blur is back in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with iconic characters and new villain Shadow the Hedgehog causing chaos.

The Blue Blur is speeding his way towards us once again! Collider's Nate Richard recently had the chance to sit down with acclaimed composer Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, who has just completed his electrifying work on the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The film, which races into theaters with the return of Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, and Idris Elba, also introduces Keanu Reeves as the edgy and mysterious Shadow the Hedgehog. Holkenborg had plenty of encouraging things to say about his latest spin dash into the Sonic universe and what fans can expect from this turbo-charged adventure, revealing he'd actually just seen the film in full the day prior to the interview.

Holkenborg has had a fruitful and collaborative relationship with director Tim Miller. Their partnership began at Blur Studios, where Miller co-founded the company, and Holkenborg first made a significant impact with his score for Deadpool in 2016, a film directed by Miller, and it was that collaboration which showcased Holkenborg's ability to blend dynamic musical elements with the high-energy, irreverent tone of Miller's direction. They continued to work together on Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). It was through these films that Holkenborg first met Jeff Fowler, the director of the Sonic movies.

“Actually, I saw the film for the very first time yesterday. I know what the film is all about. I've been in contact with the director, [Jeff Fowler], which I've also known for a really long time. He used to work with Tim Miller at Blur Studios. With Tim and Jeff, at the time, I did Deadpool, and after that Terminator: Dark Fate, and then after that, it was the first Sonic and then the second Sonic, and now it's the third Sonic. It's just such an exciting movie. It's just really interesting.”

Holkenborg also shared how meaningful it is for him as a composer to share his work with his family, especially his young sons who are massive Sonic fans:

“I have two young boys, and it's really great for a composer that you can watch a movie that you actually worked on and they're very excited about it. They've seen the first and the second one maybe 20, 30, 40 times. That's how our young kids wanna do it, you know? They wanna watch it again and again and again. So, I'm very excited for them to see this one by the end of the year.”

What's 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' About?

The third installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog series is set to bring back the iconic characters with Jim Carrey reprising his role as the maniacal Dr. Robotnik, Ben Schwartz continuing to voice the ever-energetic Sonic, and Idris Elba returning as the powerhouse Knuckles, and of course, Reeves as Shadow.

