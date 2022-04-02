The Sonic the Hedgehog series has had its ups and downs, especially when looking at its 3D platformer titles. Over the last 25+ years, the Sonic Team has developed several great 3D platformers and plenty of not-so-great ones. But interestingly, even the poorly received Sonic games have their fair share of diehard fans. The discussion over which Sonic games are the best never seems to end. Hot takes and passionate debates have become a core part of the series’ fandom, and as long as we keep getting new games, that likely won’t change. So, to add to the conversation, here’s our list of the best Sonic 3D platformers.

13. Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)

There’s not much to say about Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) that hasn’t already been said. It’s regarded as the worst Sonic game ever, and for some good reasons. It’s plagued by game breaking bugs, camera issues, terrible lag, and baffling aesthetic choices. The game pairs cartoon Sonic characters with more realistic humans that look completely out of place. The kiss between Princess Elise (a human) and a lifeless Sonic the Hedgehog is probably the best example of how weird this game gets.

Many consider Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) to be one of the worst games ever made. And while it’s definitely not good, it’s not completely irredeemable. The game has a solid soundtrack and introduces a new recurring character, Silver the Hedgehog. The game’s main theme was even sampled on Drake’s song "KMT." Some sympathy for the team behind Sonic ’06 is also due. The game’s development was handled by an abnormally small team, was plagued with issues, and had a rushed deadline.

12. Sonic and the Black Knight (2009)

Sonic and the Black Knight was released in 2009 as a Nintendo Wii exclusive. It was the second entry in the “Sonic Storybook” series, which places the titular hedgehog in different folklore-story settings. In the case of Sonic and the Black Knight, Sonic is in the world of King Arthur. In this game, Sonic wields the talking sword “Caliburn” and fights against sinister medieval foes. The game’s controls were frustrating, and the gameplay was seriously underwhelming. There honestly isn’t too much to say about Sonic and the Black Knight. It’s one of the most forgettable Sonic 3D platformers.

11. Shadow the Hedgehog (2005)

While Shadow the Hedgehog isn’t a great game, it is a wildly entertaining one. There’s something special about watching an edgy cartoon hedgehog swear and shoot people. The gameplay is humorous but lackluster, and the execution of the “more mature” story was poor. Like most Sonic games, the music is the standout aspect. Shadow the Hedgehog does feature branching storylines and multiple endings, so there is some uniqueness to the experience. But that’s not enough to make the game good. Shadow the Hedgehog will always be remembered as a ridiculous experiment. But at least it will be remembered.

10. Sonic Forces (2017)

In Sonic Forces, Sonic Team embraced the fanbase’s love of creating Sonic OCs (Original Characters). The game allows players to make their very own character, who they will play as along with Sonic. Beyond the character customization, Sonic Forces doesn’t offer anything exceptionally new. It’s a standard take on the Sonic formula that can be easily beaten in a couple of hours. Overall, the game was massively overshadowed by Sonic Mania which released earlier in the same year.

9. Sonic Lost World (2013)

Sonic Lost World has a reputation as Sonic Team’s attempt at re-creating Super Mario Galaxy. Calling the game a rip-off is a bit much, but ultimately some similarities are still there. Sonic Lost World introduces parkour mechanics and a focus on 3D spherical/cylindrical worlds. The game isn’t bad, but it also isn’t great. The controls can cause trouble, some levels are a pain, and Sonic doesn’t quite feel speedy enough, but if you’re a fan of the series, you’ll likely enjoy this game.

8. Sonic and the Secret Rings (2007)

Sonic and the Secret Rings was the first game in the previously mentioned “Sonic Storybook” series. This time, the game is themed around One Thousand and One Nights. It was the first Sonic game released on the Wii and follows Sonic as he fights Erazor Djinn, an evil genie. The game features on-rails movement which feels restrictive for a Sonic game, but it’s ultimately not that bad. The gameplay is decent, the settings and music are enjoyable, and leveling up Sonic’s skills is rewarding. After years of massively disappointing releases, Sonic and the Secret Rings was a welcome entry to the series.

7. Sonic Unleashed (2008)

Sonic games and strange decisions go hand in hand. Sonic Unleashed is another testament to this fact. In Sonic Unleashed, Sonic must save the world from Doctor Eggman while dealing with a curse that turns him into a beastly “Werehog.” The game cycles between daytime Sonic stages and nighttime Werehog stages. The daytime levels play like a traditional Sonic game focusing on platforming and speed. The night stages are slower, button mashing, beat-em-ups. Ultimately, Unleashed survives solely on its stellar Sonic stages. The Werehog gimmick wasn’t fun and seriously brings the game down.

6. Sonic 3D Blast (1996)

Sonic 3D Blast was the first 3D platformer Sonic game. It released in 1996 and was the last Sonic game to come out on the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive. The game follows Sonic as he attempts to save birds called “Flickies” that have been enslaved by Doctor Eggman. The game uses an isometric perspective but is largely similar to earlier Sonic titles. Opinions on Sonic 3D Blast are mixed. The gameplay was generally criticized for being too slow and repetitive, but the graphics were impressive for a game released on the Genesis. If you’re looking to play Sonic 3D Blast today, check out the unofficial director’s cut created by Jon Burton, the lead programmer for the Genesis game. The director’s cut improves both the gameplay and controls of the original release.

5. Sonic Heroes (2003)

Sonic Heroes was released in 2003 for the GameCube, Playstation 2, Xbox, and PC. The game embraced Sonic’s Genesis roots and brought back old characters and gameplay elements. Levels were more linear than those in the Sonic Adventure series, and the story was more basic. One of the best things about Sonic Heroes is the number of playable characters. In total, you can control 12 characters that are split into four teams of three. The game’s graphics and music are strong, and the gameplay is good enough to keep you engaged. Like many other 3D Sonic games, the camera and controls cause some issues. But overall, Sonic Heroes is a solid entry in the series.

4. Sonic Adventure (1998)

While Sonic 3D Blast came out first, Sonic Adventure, could be considered the first true 3D Sonic platformer. Sonic Adventure isn’t perfect, but it was still a big hit that had a huge impact on the series’ direction. The game lets you control six different characters that each have unique skills. The levels are a ton of fun to play through, and of course, the music is great. Sonic Adventure has the perfect amount of goofy Sonic charm, while still presenting a story that keeps you engaged. The game also introduced the fan favorite Chao Garden, where players can play games with and raise little creatures called Chao.

3. Sonic Colors (2010)

Sonic Colors is one of the finest examples of a 3D Sonic platformer. There’s even a sizable number of fans that consider it the best in the series, and it’s easy to see why. When Sonic Colors released, it had been ages since fans got a truly good Sonic game. Luckily, Sonic Colors came through. The game is beautifully presented, has excellent music, and a fun story. Sonic Colors also introduced Wisps, which became a staple for future Sonic games. If you’re looking to experience the 3D Sonic formula done right, you need to play this game.

2. Sonic Adventure 2 (2001)

Sonic Adventure 2 is a strong contender for the best 3D Sonic game. It builds on what its predecessor did right and adds plenty of new fun. Sonic Adventure 2 features two story paths that put players in control of three different characters for each path. When playing the Hero story, you’ll play as Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails. And the Dark story features the newly introduced Shadow and Rouge, as well as Doctor Eggman. The gameplay varies depending on which character’s stage you’re on, but as expected, the standouts are Sonic and Shadow levels. Sonic Adventure 2’s settings are stunning, and the music is some of the most memorable in the series. The Chao Garden also returned and is much more fleshed out compared to its first iteration. There’s so much to love about Sonic Adventure 2 that it’s easy to forgive and forget its shortcomings.

1. Sonic Generations (2011)

There are arguments to be made for any of the top games on this list to take the number one spot, but we’re going with Sonic Generations. Sonic Generations is a love letter to Sonic’s history, both 2D and 3D, good games, and bad games. The game is a compilation of old Sonic stages that have been beautifully remade. The game is split between side-scrolling “classic” Sonic stages and 3D “modern” Sonic stages. The levels are all a lot of fun and immensely nostalgic for long-time fans. Everything in Generations looks and sounds stellar. This is the most polished 3D platformer that Sonic Team has developed to date. The game is a short but sweet adventure that will satisfy any Sonic fan.

