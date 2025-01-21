Sonic the Hedgehog 3 may have only been in theaters for less than two weeks in 2024, but the live-action/animated hybrid film was still one of the biggest hits of the year. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed $216 million domestically and $203 million internationally for a worldwide haul of $419 million at the time of writing, and Paramount executives were so confident in its success that it was announced work on Sonic the Hedgehog 4 had begun, days before the threequel premiered worldwide. Sonic 3’s post-credit scenes continue the trend of introducing new characters who will factor into the next installment, and during a recent interview with ScreenRant, Sonic director Jeff Fowler revealed how the two new introductions will work into Sonic 4 and impact the franchise beyond:

"I love to just watch the fan conversation, and just see where things go. Obviously, casting is such a huge part of any of these characters, but it does kind of come from the needs of the story and of the script. So, I think want to make sure that, whatever direction it goes, that it is servicing the character needs for whatever story is being told. I mean, usually the way these post-credit teasers work is we're so jamming on finishing the film, but at the same time, you don't want to just throw characters in there and not know what you're going to do with them. So, there's certainly, as we were winding down on Sonic 3, and as we were prepping that post-credit teaser, we absolutely have had a lot of really great creative discussions and got excited by some ideas. Because you don't want to paint yourself into a corner and put a character in there and then not know what you're going to do with it. But it's all very preliminary, and much more work needing to come in order to really get that process going."

Similar to Shadow the Hedgehog’s appearance in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 post-credit scene, there is no voice given to Amy Rose nor Metal Sonic, so it’s unclear at the time who will be portraying either character. It wasn’t until a few months before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that we had confirmation that Keanu Reeves would voice the character, after years of speculation that he was interested in the role. Fans are most likely looking at a 2027 release window for Sonic the Hedgehog 4; there’s plenty of time to kill between now and the next movie, and unless a leak or early announcement comes, it will also likely be closer to the film’s release before we know who is playing Amy Rose or Metal Sonic. But, that certainly won’t stop the internet from theorizing or fan-casting the characters.

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ on Streaming Yet?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has yet to race off the big screen and make its streaming debut, but now that the film has been playing in theaters for more than a month, it has already been released on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home. Sonic 3 will go through a period of being available to rent ($19.99) or purchase ($24.99) on digital platforms before joining other recent Paramount movies like Gladiator 2 and Smile 2 on Paramount+.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage and find tickets below for a showing of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 near you, or watch the film on Prime Video.

8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Director Jeff Fowler Cast Ben Schwartz , Jim Carrey , Keanu Reeves , James Marsden , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Krysten Ritter Tika Sumpter , Alyla Browne , Lee Majdoub , Natasha Rothwell , Shemar Moore , Adam Pally , Tom Butler , James Wolk , Jorma Taccone , Cristo Fernández , Sofia Pernas , Brett Tutor , Richard Sutton , Will Austin , Barry Calvert , Brendan Murphy , Toru Nakahara Runtime 110 minutes Expand

