Jim Carrey recently returned as both Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Professor Gerald Robotnik in the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Now that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is confirmed to be in development (set for a 2027 release), Carrey's future in the action-adventure franchise remains unclear at this point, considering his dual role's unfortunate fate in the third installment. However, in a recent conversation with Cinema Today (via ScreenRant), the award-winning actor revealed his interest in returning to the franchise and that he's "definitely open" to the idea.

Carrey is truly one of the greatest actors of all time. Primarily known for his comedic prowess, he is also not afraid to take on different roles (from the 1998 psychological drama The Truman Show to the 2004 romantic sci-fi Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind). And that remains true to this day, with his starring roles in the first three Sonic the Hedgehog movies. While Carrey has not been accepting other projects since 2016 aside from Sonic, the third movie might fortunately not be his last, as he has recently expressed his interest in returning to the franchise. He told Cinema Today:

"I'm definitely open. I'm open to the idea, and generally, they come to me with the next idea, and if I go, 'That sounds fun,' then I'll do it. I don’t feel locked to anything in life, unless it's something that interests me. I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies, and I love the fans. I think there's a lot of really great energy around it, great responses, and the fans jump in there and go like, 'How about if you do this?' They've been super helpful. I think we're all making this movie together."

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Continues To Dominate the Box Office