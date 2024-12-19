Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is coming to theaters sooner than you think. According to Variety, Paramount is already working on the fourth installment of the franchise. The studio expects the sequel to premiere in theaters in the spring of 2027, meaning that the studio is very confident when it comes to the future of the series. The announcement comes the very same day that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres in theaters. The third movie in the franchise is expected to have a favorable performance at the global box office thanks to the holiday season, in spite of releasing right alongside Mufasa: The Lion King. The Sonic franchise has proved to be a success for Paramount because of its massive appeal to families and younger audiences.

Plot details for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4 are currently kept under wraps, but fans of the franchise know that the previous installment of the series could give away the premise of the story. Back when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in theaters, viewers got their first look at Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves). The character went on to become a major player in this year's highly-anticipated sequel. Time will tell which major character from the video game series the movies are based on will be introduced next.

