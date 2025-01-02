It formed the basis for the nascent years for many gamers from a decade or so ago, and in recent times, Sonic the Hedgehog has returned with dizzying live-action appearances. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 emerged as one of the movies which helped to close out the box office for 2024. By New Year's Eve, the film had sped past a new domestic box office milestone. While the dust is yet to settle on the film's performance, minds are already beginning towards a potential sequel in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and ideas are starting to float around regarding what directions the story might flow.

When it comes to adapting video games for on-screen adaptations, it is usually best if such projects are helmed by those who have in-depth knowledge of the franchise, as exhibited by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, as it concerns The Last of Us. In writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the live-action adaptations of Sonic the Hedgehog boasts individuals who have played the Sonic games long before they were attached to these projects. It's this depth of knowledge that Miller explains was utilized as Sonic the Hedgehog 2's two-player coop potential was fully exploited. The writer explained:

"Most two-player games it was like you played and then once you died you would hand the controller and your friend or sibling would play until they died. So it's like Sonic 2, it was kind of, not that it was the first game to do it, but it was certainly the first game I really had on a home console that was really easy and fun to play with two people simultaneously."

We Might Go the Route of Immortality in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4'

Looking ahead to what comes next with Sonic the Hedgehog 4, that depth of knowledge is likely to be tapped into once more. Casey explains that Sonic's helper in single-player mode, Tails, will play a crucial role. Specifically, the immortality of Tails, who respawns shortly after he dies, no matter how many he passes, will be focused on. Casey explains:

"You got to use real teamwork because when you're fighting a boss, it's Sonic's job to stay alive and it's Tails' job to just fling his corpse at the bad guy over and over again and die as many times as it takes. Maybe we should explore that in the movie sometime, the fact that Tails is immortal."

The Sonic movies have evolved and expanded, with their stories evolving to include new characters like Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Shadow (Keanu Reeves). As the story on-screen continues to progress, the pattern has held as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduced Amy Rose, who is expected to lead the next project as Knuckles and Shadow did previously. While conversations regarding Tails' immortality being explored, there are suggestions of the upcoming sequel going extraterrestrial. "For Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the story was all about all this military stuff and it was inherently Earthbound. But possibly in the future, we might get out into some more fantastic places," Casey said recently.

